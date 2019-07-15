The Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Antidepressant Medication & Talk Therapies Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postpartum Depression Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global postpartum depression treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global postpartum depression treatment market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on postpartum depression treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on postpartum depression treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global postpartum depression treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global postpartum depression treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising incidences of mood disorder associated with pregnancy across the globe

The increasing demand for antidepressant medication and talk therapies

2) Restraints

Unacceptance of postpartum depression

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the postpartum depression treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the postpartum depression treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global postpartum depression treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Highlights

2.2. Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Projection

2.3. Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Treatment Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Postpartum Depression Treatment Market



4. Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Treatment Type

5.1. Antidepressant Drugs

5.1.1. Bupropion

5.1.2. Escitalopram

5.1.3. Paroxetine

5.1.4. Sertraline

5.1.5. Desipramine

5.1.6. Trimipramine

5.1.7. Tranylcypromine

5.1.8. Other Antidepressant Drugs

5.2. Psychotherapy

5.2.1. Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT)

5.2.2. Psychodynamic Psychotherapy

5.2.3. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

5.2.4. Solution-Focused Brief Psychotherapy

5.2.5. Other Psychotherapies



6. Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Drug Stores

6.2. E-commerce

6.3. Retail Pharmacies

6.4. Hospital Pharmacies



7. Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Treatment Type

7.1.2. North America Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. North America Postpartum Depression Treatment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sumika Polymer Compounds (EU) Ltd.

8.2.2. Mylan N.V.

8.2.3. Anikem Laboratories

8.2.4. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

8.2.5. Cipla Limited

8.2.6. Sage Therapeutics

8.2.7. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

8.2.8. Shionogi & Company Limited

8.2.9. Other Companies



