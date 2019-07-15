Global Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Reach USD 162.76 Million By 2026 : Fior Markets

Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026." As per the report, the global histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market is expected to grow from USD 97.54 million in 2018 to USD 162.76 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Increase in cancer incidences, high unmet need in the treatment landscape, and demand for histone deacetylase inhibitors are driving the market growth.

Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors also known as HDIs are a class of compounds that increase the acetylation of lysine residues on histone proteins as well as other non-histone proteins by inhibiting the activity of HDAC enzymes. They are used in psychiatry and neurology as mood stabilizers and anti-epileptics. HDAC are used as anticancer drugs as they induce cancer cell cycle arrest, differentiation and cell death, reduce angiogenesis and modulate immune response.

Global Histone Deactylase Inhibitor (HDAC) Inhibitors Market Key Findings:

Increase in cancer incidences, high unmet need in the treatment landscape, and demand for histone deacetylase inhibitors are the key driving factors for the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market. The reimbursement, uncertainty issues and stringent reimbursement policies may limit the growth of market.

However, increasing R&D activities for cancer and increase in collaborations and huge investments in manufacturing is expected to boost the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market over the forecast period.

Application segment includes oncology, neurology, and others. The oncology segment held the highest market size of around USD 85.48 million in 2018 owing to huge patient base and increasing need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors increases the acetylation of lysine residues on histone proteins by inhibiting the activity of HDAC enzymes. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are important epigenetic mechanisms that regulate gene expression and transcription. The increasing need for innovative medications and improved therapies are used to targets for cancer immunotherapy. Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are anti-cancer compounds that helps the body's own immune cells to recognize and attack tumour cells. Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors induce cancer cell cycle arrest, differentiation and cell death, reduce angiogenesis and modulate immune response.

End user segment is divided into hospitals, oncology clinics, and others. The oncology clinics segment registered the highest market share of 48.16% in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to growing adoption of novel therapies for cancer treatment and increasing frequency of cancer worldwide. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are used in psychiatry and neurology as mood stabilizers and anti-epileptics. The increasing prevalence of cancers such as bowel cancer is increasing because of the high consumption of diets rich in red meat and processed meats. This has increased demand for histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors that inhibit the actions of HDAC enzyme. The presence of a strong pipeline of oral HDAC inhibitors and the availability of financial assistance through patient assistance programs has driven the segment growth of oncology clinics segment.

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market with USD 62.81 million in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market

Early adoption of innovative therapeutics, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending capacity, and rapid technological advancements are the factors that led to the growth of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market in North America region.

Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid growth rate due to the increasing government’s initiatives in healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure, and growing cancer patient’s population

For instance, in 2015, Merck signed an agreement to test Keytruda (pembrolizumab) alongside Syndax's histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor entinostat in phase 1b/2 trials in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with a view to progressing quickly to full-blown phase 3 studies.

Key players in the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market are Merck & Co., Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Celleron Therapeutics, Envivo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Celleron Therapeutics, Evgen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, NuPotential, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals, Oncolys Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, Bayer Schering Pharma, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the Global Histone Deactylase (HDAC) Inhibitors market on the basis of below mentioned segments:



Global Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market, By Application:

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Global Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Others

Global Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market, By Regions:



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

