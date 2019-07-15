The Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market to 2025: Development of Highly Efficient & Safe Cephalosporin Drugs Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cephalosporin Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global cephalosporin drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global cephalosporin drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on cephalosporin drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on cephalosporin drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cephalosporin drugs market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cephalosporin drugs market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising the occurrence of infectious diseases

Increasing consciousness among patients about these drugs

2) Restraints

Low investment in R&D activities

3) Opportunities

Development of highly efficient and safe cephalosporin drugs

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cephalosporin drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cephalosporin drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cephalosporin drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cephalosporin Drugs Market Highlights

2.2. Cephalosporin Drugs Market Projection

2.3. Cephalosporin Drugs Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Generation of Cephalosporin

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Administration

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cephalosporin Drugs Market



4. Cephalosporin Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Generation of Cephalosporin

5.1. First-Generation

5.2. Second-Generation

5.3. Third-Generation

5.4. Other generation of cephalosporin



6. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Drug Administration

6.1. Injection

6.2. Oral



7. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Application

7.1. Respiratory Tract Infection

7.2. Ear Infection

7.3. Skin Infection

7.4. Urinary Tract Infection



8. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Generation of Cephalosporin

8.1.2. North America Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Drug Administration

8.1.3. North America Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. ALLERGAN

9.2.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

9.2.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

9.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2.5. Merck KGaA

9.2.6. Abbott

9.2.7. Aspen Holdings

9.2.8. AstraZeneca

9.2.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9.2.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.2.11. Other Companies



