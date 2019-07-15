The Global Industrial Automation Market Is expected To Witness a CAGR of 7.1% During The Forecast Period 2019–2025

Rising government focus to improve country’s competitiveness in the manufacturing sector is driving the growth of global industrial automation market

Increasing Focus on Integrating Digital Technologies in Manufacturing Environment

Expanding Manufacturing Sector in Developing Countries

Government Initiatives on Modernizing Manufacturing Sector

Government across various countries are urging businesses to adopt automation solutions as advancement in manufacturing technologies is essential in current scenario to maintain the country’s competitiveness in the manufacturing sector. Government agencies are introducing policies and favorable regulatory practices to increase the adoption of automation solution, which is fueling the growth of industrial automation market during the forecast period.

Industrial automation is a set of technologies and control devices that results in operation of machines and systems without or limited human intervention and delivers a superior performance compared to manual operation. Automation can be categorized into three categories: Enterprise Level Controls (ERP – Enterprise Resource Planning), Plant Level Controls (MES – Manufacturing Execution Systems, SCADA – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, DSC – Distributed Control System), and Plant Instrumentation (Sensors, motors, drives, switches, robots, and more).

The global industrial automation market is segmented based on product, end-use industry, and region. In terms of product, the industrial automation market is segmented into relays & switches, sensors, motors & drives, machine vision, robotics, DCS, PLC, MES, SCADA, PLM, ERP, and others; in terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into chemicals & mining, oil & gas, pharma & biotech, energy & power, automotive, food and beverages, and others. Among all the segments the robotics segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment growing at 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025. This is mainly due to the cost of the robots designed for performing defined task which is getting more economical when compared with labor cost.

EMEA region contributes significant market share in 2018 and the market for industrial automation in this region is likely to grow steadily during the forecast period. Historically, Europe region is known for high adoption novel concepts to enhance energy and resource efficiency in industrial production. The market for industrial automation is dominated by countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia & Turkey. Germany contributes approximately around 30% of industrial market in EMEA region.

“Industrial environment is steering towards automation, as automation is becoming a strategic importance for many countries to maintain competitiveness” – Delsingh Bright, Sr Research Analyst, Semiconductors & Electronics, Infoholic Research

Key segments of the report include:

Industrial Automation Market Size & Analysis – By Product

Relays & Switches

Sensors

Motors & Drives

Machine Vision

Robotics

DCS

PLC

MES

SCADA

PLM

ERP

Others

Industrial Automation Market Size & Analysis – By End-Use Industry

Chemicals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharma & Biotech

Energy & Power

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Industrial Automation Market Size & Analysis – By Regions

Americas

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

