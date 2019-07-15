RTrade Announces Temporal Website Redesign, IPFS API, Enterprise Nodes and New Pricing

RTrade is proud to announce the redesign for Temporal, its enterprise IPFS-based solution for any sized company to store, secure, and track data while saving you time and money compared to current solutions.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Canada, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Temporal is an open-source API leveraging IPFS technology to provide robust functionality for distributed data storage systems that can be easily integrated into any enterprise application stacks. Temporal enables clients to quickly and safely scale their projects with turnkey IPFS tools that incorporate plug-and-play design concepts to allow for a simple integration process. The site was redesigned to give Temporal is own brand identity while optimizing user experience based on community feedback, with the goal of clearly demonstrating Temporal’s API features for blockchain and non-blockchain applications.

By leveraging Web 3.0 technologies like IPFS, Temporal allows users to achieve enterprise-level scale and security without the need for expensive or cumbersome infrastructure. As existing protocols like HTTP begin to show their flaws, solutions like IPFS and Temporal are enabling more secure and cost-effective means of managing large amounts of data.

"Temporals new look was an amazing team effort bringing out a lot of creativity from many different departments. As we are rapidly expanding as a company and gaining amazing new clients, we used this opportunity to showcase all the benefits and new advancements our platform can offer” said Derrick Foote, Founder of RTrade Technologies. “I truly believe powerful Web 3.0 infrastructure and data storage solutions are the first essential steps on the path to a better internet for all of us."



IPFS solutions represent a paradigm shift in the way information is stored and shared online. With tools like Temporal, corporations are beginning to recognize the power of this new wave of decentralized data solutions. RTrade has partnered with Chainlink, Zhihuigu Group, Trusted Blockchain, Nebula AI, and Enterprise Ethereum Alliance to develop tools that will define the next generation of data technology.

The Temporal API offers a host of features, including IPNS publishing, IPFS key management, PubSub messaging, IPFS uploads, pinning, and an IPFS search engine. Some of the most utilized features include IPFS private network management, IPFS HTTP API reverse proxy, enterprise IPFS nodes and folder uploads. RTrade currently maintains two public-facing gateways, clearnet and I2P for added privacy.

Helping enable easy integration of the platform, Temporal offers a pair of software development kits:

To celebrate the unveiling of Temporal’s new website, RTrade is giving new users a free 3GB of data and slashing the price of Temporal’s pinning service to $0.07/ GB - cheaper than Digital Ocean’s block storage service. To learn more about RTrade’s Temporal platform, read the in-depth documentation here or view it across any IPFS gateway with /ipns/docs.api.temporal.cloud.

Have additional questions about the Temporal Platform? Check out our FAQ or join our public Telegram chat to talk directly with our helpful team.

About RTrade Technologies

Founded in 2017, RTrade has quickly become one of the most advanced P2P software development companies in Canada. The company is working with industry leaders to create a better future in the blockchain space. RTrade handles some of the most resilient IPFS infrastructures due mainly to its IPFS dedicated data center. With many contributions to upstream IPFS and LibP2P official code repositories, RTrade shows its continued dedication to helping build the next generation of the internet, with a current focus on private networks, data storage, and data monitoring systems that enable easy integration.

Contact:

Derrick James Foote

Founder/CEO, RTrade Technologies

info@rtradetechnologies.com

https://www.rtradetechnologies.com/



