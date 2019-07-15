Toronto Welcomes Top International Convention for Veterinarians

/EIN News/ --

Toronto, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is pleased to announce that it will host the leading international convention for companion animal veterinarians, the 44th World Small Animal Veterinary Association World Congress (WSAVA), from July 16 to 19, 2019.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building









The WSAVA World Congress will bring together 2,100 veterinarians from 82 countries for a scientific program of the highest standard that will leave a legacy beyond the convention. Delegates will host a clinic for homeless and vulnerably-housed pet owners at the Yonge Street Mission and participate in a run to raise funds to support the fight against rabies in Africa. Following the convention, a two-day workshop will take place with leading expert veterinarians Dr. Sheilah Robertson and Dr. Melinda Merck in collaboration with the Ontario Shelter Medicine Association and the Toronto Humane Society.

The bid to host WSAVA was won in 2015 by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) in partnership with the MTCC, Tourism Toronto and the Leaders Circle. The Leaders Circle partners with local experts to bring international meetings to Toronto that leave a legacy of social and economic benefits. The arrival of WSAVA 2019 highlights Toronto’s continued success as a popular destination for international meetings. According to the 2018 International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) City Rankings Report, Toronto welcomed over 84,000 international attendees last year, more than any other city in North America.

“The bid made by the CVMA highlighted Toronto’s diversity and cultural leadership and we felt it would be the perfect setting for the annual gathering of our global veterinary community,” commented WSAVA CEO Arpita Bhose. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming delegates to our congress and hope that they also spend time exploring this exciting city.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the world to this international Congress we are holding in partnership with the World Small Animal Veterinary Association,” says Terri Chotowetz, 2018-19 Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) President. “The CVMA strives to provide the highest quality continuing education year after year, and we are sure this year’s program will be no exception. Along with small animal labs and lectures, we’re offering a complete equine welfare track which ranges in topics from the ethical assessment of the thoroughbred flat racing industry to how can we help 80 per cent of the world’s horses, donkeys, and mules. There is something for literally every veterinarian, whether they work in clinical practice, government, or academia. We look forward to sharing our robust program with the over 2,000 delegates from around the world who will be attending this year’s Congress in the exciting city of Toronto.”

“International meetings are important to Toronto’s success. They generate economic impact, elevate the city’s global reputation and many, like the WSAVA World Congress, engage the local community and leave a lasting legacy,” said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. “We are honoured to welcome the 44th World Small Animal Veterinary Association World Congress to our facility”.

Note to editors:

The WSAVA works to enhance the clinical care and welfare of companion animals globally, representing more than 200,000 veterinarians around the world through its 110 member associations. Its core activities include the creation of Global Guidelines that set standards for veterinary care in key areas of practice, including nutrition, pain management and welfare.

-30-

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada’s number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 34 years, the Centre has hosted over 20,000 events and has added $6.3 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

About the Leaders Circle

The Leaders Circle program partners with top thinkers, innovators, and researchers throughout the Toronto region to bring international meetings to the city. These meetings showcase Toronto as a place of innovation, excellence and opportunity. Supported by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Tourism Toronto, the Leaders Circle ensures Toronto hosts international meetings that provide a transfer of knowledge, build on the city’s global reputation, promote innovation and groundbreaking institutions, and leave a legacy of social and economic benefits to the city and region. For more, please visit www.theleaderscircle.ca.

Attachment

Melanie Wade Metro Toronto Convention Centre 6478226359 mwade@mtccc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.