Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Becomes First National Chain to Launch Keto Crust with Six Grams of Net Carbs
Brand also Introduces Four Life Mode Pizzas – Keto, Protein, Vegetarian and Vegan – Available Exclusively Through Blaze’s Mobile App and Online
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, announced today the launch of two new pizza crusts, including a Keto Crust, which contains just six grams of net carbs, and a Cauliflower Crust. Both new crusts are gluten-free, made with real ingredients and will be on menus in the U.S. and Canada beginning July 16. In conjunction with the launch, the brand is also introducing a new line of Life Mode Pizzas, available exclusively through Blaze Pizza’s mobile app and online. These pizzas – Keto, Protein, Vegetarian and Vegan – allow guests to ‘chart their own course’ and reflect Blaze’s position as an inclusive brand.
The new Life Mode Pizzas include:
- Keto Pizza: Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach
- Protein Pizza: Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano
- Vegan Pizza: Original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive oil drizzle
- Vegetarian Pizza: Cauliflower Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach
Complete ingredient list and nutritionals available at blazepizza.com/menu.
“As the first national chain to unveil a Keto Crust, Blaze’s innovation is changing the way that guests think about and eat pizza,” said Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “We’re making pizza an option, even for those on a low carb diet.”
Along with the company’s new Keto and Cauliflower Crusts, (both available for an additional charge), Blaze Pizza will continue to offer its Original and High-Rise dough, made from scratch, in-house daily.
2019 has been a year of thoughtful and game-changing introductions for the brand. Blaze set the benchmark in the restaurant industry for eco-friendliness by going strawless at its 300+ locations and paved the way for craveable plant-based protein toppings with the recent introduction of a vegan Spicy Chorizo, available at no upcharge.
About Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.
Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 333 restaurants in 41 states and 5 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors, which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.
