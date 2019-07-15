DMI Releases “What Buyers Want” Consumer Survey on Amazon Prime Day

Key Insights Revealed into How Consumers Shop and How Retailers Can Capture More Sales

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Amazon Prime Day, amid major disruption and rampant uncertainty about the future of in-store retail, DMI , a global mobile solutions and digital transformation leader, has published an exclusive 35-page guide detailing the findings of a sweeping consumer survey of more than 1,500 U.S consumers. DMI’s annual report entitled “ What Buyers Want: a DMI Survey ” uncovers 12 key insights about the purchasing behaviors of today’s consumers, with specific steps on how retailers can optimize the path to purchase for shoppers in the connected world.

Among the findings:

55% of consumers surveyed are Amazon Prime members but that does not mean Amazon is a retailer’s enemy. Amazon Prime shoppers are 44% more likely to shop in-store at least weekly. Retailers should embrace this key target audience of consumers.



51% of consumers surveyed say they like to buy online and pick up in-store. A similar proportion confirmed checking to see if a specific item was available in-store before visiting. Retailers need to adapt to this new mobile reality.



42% of consumers surveyed prefer browsing on mobile devices, vs. 30% in-store and 28% on desktop computers. Savvy technology strategies accelerate browsing and move buyers closer to a purchase.



34% of consumers surveyed have encountered artificial intelligence capabilities along their purchasing journey. Of those, 54% report being either satisfied or very satisfied with their AI-powered bot experience. Consumers are rapidly warming up to automation from a customer service perspective.

“These findings demonstrate that frictionless engagement from mobile to online, into the store, and vice versa, is a critical component toward transforming retail businesses. Shoppers are seeking a blended online and in-store experience,” said DMI Senior Vice President of Strategy and Chief Digital Officer, Mike Deittrick. “Every retailer has to fully understand their position in the market, assess how they’re being disrupted and find the best way to become disruptors.”

Download the full report here: What Buyers Want: A DMI Consumer Survey .

