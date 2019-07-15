Institutional Digital Asset Exchange Seed Digital Commodities Market and Settlement Affiliate Zero Hash Both Receive Virtual Currency Licenses

Seed Digital Commodities Market and Zero Hash Granted 20th and 21st Virtual Currency License Approvals from New York Department of Financial Services

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Seed Digital Commodities Market and Zero Hash, have received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for a virtual currency license. Seed CX, through its subsidiaries, offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of fiat and digital asset products. Seed CX also plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.



Seed Digital Commodities Market and Zero Hash today received the 20th and 21st virtual currency licenses issued to date – signifying another landmark announcement for parent company Seed CX.

Last month, Seed CX was voted Best Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider by the 2019 Profit & Loss Reader’s Choice Awards. In addition, Zero Hash was named Innovator of the Year. Prior announcements this year include three landmark partnerships with leading service providers in the digital asset space, including Caspian, the full-stack cryptocurrency asset management firm, Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider, and Hydra X, the Singapore-headquartered financial technology company that operates the multi-asset and multi-venue trading platform Sigma.

The licenses will enable Seed Digital Commodities Market and Zero Hash to facilitate digital asset trading and settlement for New York trading groups. The company currently offers trading and settlement for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and PAX, and has the capability to settle in 20 different fiat pairs. Seed Digital Commodities Market matches bids and offers in digital assets, whereas Zero Hash settles the transactions executed on Seed Digital Commodities Market and on other trading venues. Due to the bifurcation of the execution and settlement process, each entity requires its own virtual currency license.

The virtual currency licensing process involves undergoing a comprehensive review of anti-money laundering, fraud, capitalization, consumer protection, and cybersecurity policies. In addition to the virtual currency license, Zero Hash also simultaneously received a money transmitter license from NYDFS, permitting Zero Hash to custody and settle fiat currency.

"Being granted two virtual currency licenses by the New York Department of Financial Services marks the next step in our growth to becoming the leader in institutional trading of digital assets," said Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of Seed CX. "As virtual currency license holders we will be able to expand trading and settlement services to New York firms through our institutional platform that offers the strong institutional technology, the operational support, and the regulatory compliance that institutions demand."



Purpose-built for institutions, Seed CX provides institutional investors and professional traders with the market structure and technology they need to confidently add digital assets to their portfolios and investment strategies through excellence in trading, risk management and operations, and settlement and custody.



Seed CX and its subsidiaries now hold the following registrations and licenses: Swap Execution Facility (CFTC), Introducing Broker (NFA), Money Services Business (FinCEN), FX Dealer (FinCEN) and Money Transmitter (34 states), and has applied for Broker-Dealer registration with FINRA.



About Seed CX



Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives.

Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures . Other investors include: trading firms CMT Digital, Queueco, Tetras Capital, BlueFire Capital; well-respected digital asset investing companies, including F2Pool, QCP, Konza Ventures, Origin Capital, Dekrypt Capital, OKCoin USA and Divergence Digital Currency Fund. Seed CX’s Board is composed of co-founders Edward Woodford and Brian Liston, and lead Series A investor Adam B. Struck from Divergence Digital Currency Fund. Salil Deshpande from Bain Capital is on the Board as an Observer.

To learn more about Seed CX, please visit www.seedcx.com .

Media Contact: Erica Zazo, erica@propllr.com



