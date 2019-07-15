Foundation Fighting Blindness Appoints Judy Taylor Vice President, Development

Ms. Taylor brings over twenty-five years of successful non-profit experience, including executive-level positions, to Foundation

/EIN News/ --

Columbia, MD, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research, has announced that it has appointed Judy Taylor as vice president, development. In her new role, Judy will be responsible and accountable for the strategic direction, planning and oversight of major gifts and planned giving function for the Foundation.

Judy, who is based in Columbia, MD brings over twenty-five years of experience developing innovative fundraising programs, and engaging donor audiences. Prior to joining the Foundation, she served as the chief advancement officer for the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), responsible for the identification of new audiences and expanding multiple revenue streams in support of Breast Cancer Deadline 2020®. Before NBCC, Judy served as executive director of the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association for over five years. There, she successfully reduced deficits, expanded outreach programs and secured new high-level donors.

“It’s a great honor to return to the Foundation in this new role,” commented Ms. Taylor. From 2006 to 2012, Judy worked at the Foundation as a regional development director. “The Foundation’s mission has always been incredibly important to me. In that spirit, I look forward to advancing its cause and using my skillset to grow revenue from major gifts and planned giving, which are critical to our future success.”

“The Foundation’s leadership team couldn’t be more excited to bring Judy on board,” added Jason Menzo, chief operating officer. “Her track record in the healthcare non-profit space is impeccable, and her previous experience with the Foundation makes her a perfect fit as we continue to evolve our operations.”

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $750 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

###

Attachment

Chris Adams Foundation Fighting Blindness Inc 4104230585 cadams@fightingblindness.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.