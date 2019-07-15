CAMO® EdgeClip™ and EdgeXClip™ Approved for use by Deckorators® Composite Decking

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids, MI, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deckorators, a leading manufacturer of composite decking, has approved CAMO’s EdgeClip™ and EdgeXClip™ fasteners for use with their grooved deck boards. CAMO Edge Screws are also on the Deckorators compatible fastener list, having previously been approved for use with their square profile deck boards. Manufactured by National Nail, these fastener systems were designed with contractor input to help them quickly and efficiently fasten deck boards and achieve a fastener-free surface.

Shown with a Deckorators grooved deck board, CAMO's EdgeXClip(TM) is designed for angled decking patterns.









“We are very pleased that Deckorators has approved our CAMO Edge deck fasteners and clips for use with their innovative Deckorators composite decking product lines,” said W. Scott Baker, CEO of National Nail. "We feel that contractors who use CAMO brands with Deckorators deck boards will benefit from the improved installation experience and lasting performance of these two industry-leading innovations."

“At Deckorators, we pride ourselves in providing a great decking experience to our partners and that includes installation options,” said Chris Camfferman, Managing Director of Marketing, Deckorators. “We are therefore excited about adding CAMO EdgeClip and EdgeXClip to our list of compatible fasteners.”

CAMO’s new EdgeClip and EdgeXClip are engineered to reduce installation times, require no partial install and can fasten any type of grooved deck board including wood, capstock, or PVC. The EdgeClip is designed for 90-degree patterns and the EdgeXClip is designed for any angled decking pattern. A Never-Miss™ Guide is included in every pail of clips which makes fastening even easier so grooved boards can be installed in half the time. Use the new CAMO® DRIVE™ stand-up tool with the clip guide for even faster installation.

For square deck boards, CAMO’s Edge Fastening System uses a hand guide tool to drive proprietary fasteners into the edge of the board and joist on both sides, creating a more stable deck board with no visible fasteners on the surface. The CAMO DRIVE also has an edge fastening attachment for faster installation as well. To learn more about the CAMO EdgeClip and EdgeXClip, visit www.camofasteners.com/clips.

About Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories and the originator of the round aluminum baluster, is a brand of Universal Consumer Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Universal Forest Products, Inc. Deckorators started the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category with the Classic Series and has since led the industry with many new and innovative decking and railing products. Its approach to developing exciting and distinct products allows both DIYers and builders to bring the personal creativity of interior design to outdoor living. www.deckorators.com

About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience. Bar None. Whether you install decks for a living, volunteer to help a buddy, or maybe just once in your lifetime, CAMO products are designed with you in mind; hard-working folks who take pride in their work, value their wallet, and respect brands who respect them. From fasteners, to fastening guides and tools, all CAMO products are engineered so your work looks good and performs as you expect it should.



CAMO Deck Responsibly™.

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

