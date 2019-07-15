Global Acetyls Market Review & Forecast 2017-2019 & 2025: Emergence of Numerous New Applications for Acetyls in Various End-User Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetyls Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global acetyls market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global acetyls market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on acetyls market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on acetyls market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global acetyls market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global acetyls market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for acetyls in several end-use industries

Heavy investments in industries such as automotive, paints and coatings, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals in emerging economies

2) Restraints

Fluctuations in the price of acetyls

3) Opportunities

Emergence of numerous new applications for acetyls in various end-user industries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the acetyls market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the acetyls market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global acetyls market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Acetyls Market Highlights

2.2. Acetyls Market Projection

2.3. Acetyls Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Acetyls Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Acetyls Market



4. Acetyls Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Acetyls Market by Product

5.1. Acetic Acid

5.2. Acetic Anhydride

5.3. Butyl Acetate

5.4. Cellulose Acetate

5.5. Ethyl Acetate

5.6. Polyvinyl Acetate

5.7. Other Products



6. Global Acetyls Market by Application

6.1. Food & Beverages

6.2. Furniture

6.3. Inks

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Paints

6.6. Pharmaceuticals

6.7. Waxes & Coatings

6.8. Other Applications



7. Global Acetyls Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Acetyls Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Acetyls Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Acetyls Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Acetyls Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. BP PLC

8.2.2. Celanese Corporation

8.2.3. DowDuPont

8.2.4. Eastman Chemical Company

8.2.5. HELM AG

8.2.6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

8.2.7. Saudi International Petrochemical Company

8.2.8. Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

8.2.9. China National Petroleum Corporation

8.2.10. SABIC

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5en99r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.