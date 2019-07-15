Cannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and THC Breath Capture

The Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer is being developed to provide law enforcement and employers a tool to enforce public safety.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that Company scientists have made significant advancements with analyte in breath capture and FAIMS cell development. Cannabix scientists have been optimizing the breath / sample capture procedures and technology to maximize ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) analyte capture from human breath. THC is found in breath in generally low quantities. The Company has significantly improved sample collection methods using the breath collection unit (“BCU”) and other newly developed techniques. In addition, engineers have developed a proprietary next generation FAIMS cell that is currently being tested. The Company has been steadily progressing with human breath testing at its Vancouver, BC, based lab with its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) THC detection device and BCU.



Comment on Saliva Testing

“We would like to make it clear that roadside saliva tests are not “breathalyzers” and do not represent the promise of breath testing for roadside marijuana impairment. It is apparent that existing saliva-testing devices are being used in some jurisdictions because no regulatory evidential breath testing devices currently exist on the market. Cannabix and our product development work is dedicated to the development of marijuana breathalyzer technologies. Saliva testing, also known as “oral swab testing” is not new technology and has been available for many years. There are well documented issues with saliva testing including its ability to effectively identify impaired individuals and operate in cold weather conditions, to name a few. There are a growing number of examples of the lack of confidence in saliva testing devices. In 2018, Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee rejected a bill authorizing the use of saliva testing in traffic enforcement, amid concerns of scientific validity, accuracy, and infringement on civil liberties. In 2019, a Nova Scotia woman initiated the first court challenge in Canada related to saliva testing, where she claims she tested positive for THC, several hours after she used medical marijuana. Most police detachments have not adopted saliva testing to date, opting for better technology options that are being developed.

Cannabix believes that an accurate evidential breath testing device for THC is the future for law enforcement and workplace testing, as it is less invasive and will look to provide superior method to better determine impairment. It is well documented that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC only remains in breath for short period of time (2-3 hours) before becoming virtually undetectable, whereas it can remain in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.

The Company has received significant interest for its technology from police and companies in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere. As the issue of drugged driving becomes increasingly acute, Cannabix is committed to using its technology, R&D and scientific experience to provide effective tools to aid law enforcement and help governments and the public transition to marijuana legalization in various jurisdictions. Cannabix is a well funded Canadian company that is rapidly developing its marijuana breathalyzer technology.”

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.







