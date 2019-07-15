MENA B2C E-Commerce Market, 2019: Expected to Double in Size Between 2019 & 2022
Egypt outshines the rest of MENA in online retail sales growth
By 2022, B2C E-Commerce sales in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are projected to increase two-fold compared to 2019, according to forecasts. The two largest markets are Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Egypt is leading in terms of the growth rate. Mobile shopping is one of the major drivers for online retail sales development in MENA, with more than one in two online consumers shopping with their mobile phones.
Electronics and fashion are the top products in MENA's B2C E-Commerce
The immense growth potential draws the attention of regional and international E-Commerce retailers to the Middle East and North Africa. Consumers also increasingly show interest in cross-border online shopping from global E-Commerce platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon. The leading product categories bought by MENA's digital buyers are electronics, fashion and health, and beauty items.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the largest B2C E-Commerce markets in MENA?
- What is the growth projection for B2C E-Commerce sales in MENA until 2022?
- Which factors contribute to the growth of online retail sales in the MENA countries?
- Which products and payment methods are preferred by online shoppers in this region?
- What are the most popular online shopping websites in the countries of MENA?
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 - 2022f
B2C E-Commerce Sales in MENA, by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Rest of GCC, Egypt, Rest of MENA, and Total, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f
B2C E-Commerce Indicators in MENA, including Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, Annual Purchase Frequency, in Units, Spending per Basket, in USD and B2C E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Comparison to the UK, China and USA, in %, 2017/2018
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales in MENA, by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, GCC and MENA, in %, 2017 & 2022f
Internet Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Selected Countries, 2017
Mobile Internet User Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Selected Countries, June 2018
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Categories, in %, 2019f
Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping in the Middle East, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2018
Share of Online Shoppers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and MENA Preferring Cash on Delivery, in %, 2018
Reasons for Preferring Cash on Delivery, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
3. Saudi Arabia
3.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019
3.2. Trends
Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018
Breakdown of Preferred Online Shopping Destination, by International and Local Shopping Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017
Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018
3.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017
3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Respondents, 2018e
Reasons to Switch From a Physical Store to Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
Top Barriers to Shopping Online, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017
3.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
Food and Beverages E-Commerce Share of Total Food and Beverages Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2025f
3.6. Payment
Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017
3.7. Delivery
Top Drivers of Online Shopping, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017
3.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, March 2019
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Shares by Player Types, in %, 2017
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Saudi Arabia's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, February 2019
4. UAE
4.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019
4.2. Trends
Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased via Smartphone, in %, 2016 & 2018
Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Domestic Shoppers Only, Domestic and Cross-Border Shoppers, and Cross-Border Shoppers Only, in %, 2016 & 2018
Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
4.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AED billion, 2017, 2018 & 2023f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017
4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2018e
Top 5 Reasons For Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017
4.5. Products
Product and Service Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
4.6. Payment
Share of Online Shoppers Paying by Cash on Delivery, in %, April 2018
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Respondents, 2017 & 2018
4.7. Delivery
Delivery-Related Options Encouraging to Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
4.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, March 2019
Market Share of B2C E-Commerce Retailers by Type, in %, 2017
Top Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, UAE's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, January 2019
5. Israel
5.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2019
5.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
Top 3 Product Categories Purchased in Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
Top 5 Drivers for Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
5.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Spending, in ILS billion, 2017 & 2018
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Spending by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2018
5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2018e
5.5. Payment
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
5.6. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Platforms by Market Share, in %, 2017
6. Egypt
6.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
6.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018
Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018
Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
6.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017
6.4. Users & Shoppers
Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2015 - 2018
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018
6.5. Payment
Share of Online Shoppers Paying by Cash on Delivery, in %, 2018
Top 5 Payment Methods Used in Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
6.6. Delivery
Top Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
6.7. Players
Breakdown by B2C E-Commerce Sales by Retailer Types, in %, 2017
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Egypt's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
7. Iran
7.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion and in IRR trillion, 2017/2018
7.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2019e & 2023f
7.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
7.4. Players
Breakdown of E-Commerce Companies, by Companies Selling Goods or Services, in %, 2017/2018
Number of Certified Online Shops, in thousands, 2013-2018e
8. Qatar
8.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
8.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f
8.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
8.4. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, March 2019
9. Kuwait
9.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
9.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f
B2C E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2017
9.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017
9.4. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, March 2019
10. Morocco
10.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
10.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Smartphone Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Owners, by Age Group and Total, March 2018
10.3. Sales & Shares
Number of E-Commerce Transactions Made with Bank Cards, in millions, and Value, in MAD million, by Domestic Credit Cards and Domestic and Foreign Cards (Total), 2012 - 2018
10.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, February 2017 & March 2018
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Living Area and Gender, March 2018
Breakdown of Number of Purchases Made Online per Year, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
10.5. Products
Top 15 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
10.6. Payment
Barriers to Shopping Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users, March 2018
10.7. Delivery
Top 5 Drivers for Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
10.8. Players
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Morocco's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
11. Lebanon
11.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
11.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f
B2C E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2017
11.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, by Age Group, in %, 2018
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017
11.4. Payment
Share of Online Shoppers Paying Online Compared to Cash on Delivery, in %, 2017
11.5. Players
List of Selected E-Commerce Companies, by Category, 2018
12. Jordan
12.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
12.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f
12.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, by Age Group, in %, 2018
Online Shopper Penetration, in %, 2017e
12.4. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, March 2019
13. Bahrain
13.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
13.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f
B2C E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2017
13.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017
13.4. Products
Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017
13.5. Payment
Barriers to Shopping Online, in % of Non-Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017
13.6. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, March 2019
14. Oman
14.1. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2019
14.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f
Retail Sales CAGR, by Store-Based and Non-Store Retail, in %, 2018-2023f
14.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
Online Shopper Penetration, in %, 2017e
14.4. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, March 2019
Companies Mentioned
- AliExpress Ltd.
- Amazon.com inc
- Avito Holding AB
- Awok.com
- Dubizzle Ltd.
- eBay Inc.
- Haraj.com.sa
- Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Jarir Marketing Co
- Jumia Technologies AG
- Mastercard Inc.
- Noon AD Holdings Ltd.
- OLX Inc.
- PayPal Inc.
- Sharaf DG LLC
- Shufersal Ltd.
- Souq.com FZ-LLC
- Visa Inc.
- Zara Holding B.V.
