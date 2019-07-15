Yooz North America Experiences Record Growth with Focus on Educating Firms about Invoice Processing Automation

Yooz North America, a multiple-award-winning cloud-based AP automation solution provider, achieved record year-over-year growth and has led the FinTech industry in educating firms about invoice processing automation

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz North America again achieved record setting H1 2019 growth. The Dallas-based firm, with affiliate offices in France and the U.K., grew revenues 70 percent and doubled its office space to accommodate new employee hires and continued expected growth.



Yooz also added to its client base welcoming new clients in industries ranging from finance and insurance, manufacturing, automotive dealerships, medical groups, and athletic clubs, among others. The company is filling a need in the invoice and payment processing (AP) automation market, providing a easy, powerful and smart solution that fits the needs of mid-size organizations across all industries.

In recognition as a provider innovator in finance technology, Cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), the multi-year multi-award-winning Yooz solution received three more awards during the first half of 2019: FinTech Breakthrough, recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in today’s global FinTech market, selected Yooz as the “Best Procure-to-Pay Software.” Spend Matters named Yooz as a 2019 Provider to Watch, recognizes the best-in-class providers and exciting innovators in the procurement and supply chain space. And CFO Tech Outlook listed Yooz as a Top 10 Accounting Solution Provider.

“Yooz’s intelligent invoice and payment processing automation solution is driving digital transformation for finance professionals,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough, “with new capabilities such as AI and machine learning functionality that enhance document classification, recognition, and fraud detection.”

Laurent Charpentier, Yooz COO and chief innovation officer, comments, “Yes, our platform leverages cost effective, cutting-edge advanced technologies for the most robust features and benefits. But what we feel is even more important—our responsibility, even—is to help educate today’s finance and accounting professionals about invoice processing, or AP, automation.”

Demonstrating its continued commitment to industry education, Yooz regularly publishes original thought-leadership content to a variety of media outlets, including the Yooz blog, educational webinars—both Yooz-sponsored and in collaboration with research-based organizations, industry conferences, and widely-read digital and print industry publications. The firm also publishes whitepapers and other resources made available on its digital Knowledge Center .

The company continues to invest in R&D with new innovations in development for 2019 that will impact the areas of auditing and compliance, fraud detection, and adding intelligence to the processing and routing of other types of documents outside of invoices, creating additional workflows.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz’s unique solution leverages artificial intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 200 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe.

Visit us on GetYooz.com .

Media Contact Melissa Hendrick VP of Marketing, Yooz Inc. E-mail: melissa.hendrick@justyoozit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.