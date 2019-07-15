Chamber of Digital Commerce to Host Congressional Blockchain Education Day, July 18

Blockchain Trade Association is Also Celebrating its Five-Year Anniversary This Week

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association representing more than 200 member companies, is hosting its third Congressional Blockchain Education Day on July 18. The Education Day will coincide with the Chamber’s fifth anniversary, which will officially be held on July 19.



Congressional Blockchain Education Day is the world’s largest blockchain advocacy event and will bring together more than 120 Chamber members to educate lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Participating industries will include financial services, insurance, cyber security, supply chain, transportation, manufacturing, advertising, real estate and health care. Meeting with legislators, the delegation will outline the full potential and significance of blockchain technology.



“Regulatory issues continue to be one of the greatest challenges to the adoption of blockchain technology and widespread support from policymakers is critical to its success,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “I look forward to welcoming our members to Washington this week as we celebrate five years of blockchain advocacy.”



A relatively unknown technology even five years ago, a wide range of economic sectors now engage blockchain and digital assets. Initially formed in 2014, the Chamber of Digital Commerce has played a key role in shaping global blockchain policy and supports hundreds of companies pioneering the blockchain space.



“I am proud to have witnessed the growth of this incredible organization and its positive impact on the industry over the last five years,” said Matthew Roszak, chairman of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and co-founder of Bloq. “The collaboration with its membership has resulted in powerful resources and tools to help move the blockchain ecosystem forward. I’m excited to see what the future brings for this growing organization and the industry it serves.”



Congressional Blockchain Education Day sponsors include eToro, CiperTrace, CULedger, PeerNova and Parsons and Whitmore. Follow the day’s event on Twitter at @DigitalChamber using the hashtag #DCBlockchain.



