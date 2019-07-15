RoadSync Integrates QuickBooks to Streamline Payment Transactions

Companies using RoadSync save time and resources with automated transactions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadSync , a digital payments platform for the logistics industry, today announces an integration with leading accounting software QuickBooks. RoadSync customers can now sync transaction information with QuickBooks to seamlessly manage billing and accounting data.



QuickBooks is a staple for many companies in the logistics industry. Integrating RoadSync’s digital payment platform allows companies to manage payments in the field and automatically input those transactions into QuickBooks.

With this integrated system, RoadSync customers will now save valuable time and resources spent on manual entries, increasing productivity for finance and accounting teams. This automation is part of RoadSync’s mission of making payments for logistics easy and optimizing business operations.

“Our integration with QuickBooks is a feature we’re excited to offer our users,” said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “Simplifying accounting processes gives businesses more time to focus on growth strategies and accomplishing other goals. Through this integration, we continue to build upon our platform and provide our customers with more tools to streamline their financial operations.”

RoadSync’s platform was created specifically for companies in the logistics industry – warehouses, freight handlers, trucking companies, heavy truck repair shops, etc. – to invoice and accept payments digitally. The company’s platform dramatically reduces payment processing time and maximizes revenue collection. RoadSync recently passed the $100 million milestone in payments processed since its launch in 2017.

For more information on RoadSync, please visit www.roadsync.com .

About RoadSync

RoadSync, founded in 2015, is the digital payment platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business throughout the industry.

Media Contact

Brianna Hayes

Uproar PR for RoadSync

bhayes@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102x237



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.