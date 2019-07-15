New Air Passenger Rights Take Effect Today

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Canadians will have standardized, publicly accessible air passenger rights with the first phase of the regime taking effect today.



As part of the first phase of the regulations, Canadians are now eligible for compensation up to $2400.00 if they are bumped from a flight or if baggage is lost or damaged.

“Although it’s far from complete, we’re pleased with the regulations implemented today and those coming in December in the second phase,” said Christina Hlusko, President and CEO, CAA North & East Ontario.

Also beginning today, all communications, including tickets, from an airline must contain clear information on passenger rights and how to claim them. Passengers in most cases will be required to file a claim with their airline to receive compensation. “As advocates on behalf of all types of travelers, our CAA travel consultants are happy to assist members and non-members alike with information about their rights and guidance for filing claims,” said Hlusko.

Other air passenger rights including compensation for long delays and cancellations, will come into effect on December 15, 2019.

CAA NEO continues to advocate on behalf of its 300,000+ members on issues related to travel and road safety.

ABOUT CAA NORTH & EAST ONTARIO

CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) provides more than 300,000 members in the region with emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings, and comprehensive insurance services. CAA NEO is part of a larger federation of eight CAA Clubs across Canada committed to providing exceptional service to more than six million members coast-to-coast, as well as advocating on issues of concern including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. To join, visit CAANEO.ca .

For further comment, or to book an interview please contact:

Mandy Chepeka

Communications Manager

613 820 1895 ext. 6415, Mobile: 613 797 1253

mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.