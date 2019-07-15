BlueJeans Expands Relationships with Ingram Micro into Canada and Brazil

Demand for Teams Gateway, Meetings and Rooms Provide Opportunity for Regional Partners

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jeans Network , Inc., today announced its longstanding distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc . has extended to include Canada and Brazil. The news comes several weeks after BlueJeans and Ingram Micro broadened the availability of BlueJeans’ Meetings , Rooms and Events to Ingram Micro’s IT resellers and service provider partners in 17 countries across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. The distribution map for BlueJeans and Ingram Micro now extends across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and META, as well as Canada and Brazil.



Customer demand for the BlueJeans meetings platform continues to increase where businesses look to build an engaging and productive workplace for their employees. Microsoft Teams adoption is also accelerating in regional markets as companies roll-out Office 365 and look to connect users to Teams from any room system. Using the cloud-native infrastructure of BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams turns all rooms into Teams meeting rooms and better connects people from any room, location or device.

“Our relationship with BlueJeans continues to mature and we are excited to see them enter into two new countries where we’ve seen considerable interest and demand for meeting and collaboration solutions,” said Stephen Yochum, Director and General Manager, UCC, Ingram Micro. “Businesses around the globe are looking for technology and workflows that help enable better engagement and more productivity in the workplace. Ingram Micro and BlueJeans channel partners are able to provide a compelling solution that fits the business’ needs and creates a more collaborative workforce.”

The BlueJeans meetings platform is designed to bring video conferencing together with real-time intelligence so teams can move freely between apps and content to do their best work.

“Witec is excited to extend its relationship with Ingram Micro Brazil and be recognized as the first certified partner for BlueJeans in Brazil,” said Witec IT Solutions. “BlueJeans and Witec share a common goal for our customers: to partner with our customers so that we can help build a more productive workplace that improves the overall business. We have already seen interest in the BlueJeans meetings platform and Microsoft Teams will also produce opportunity for us throughout Sao Paolo and Brazil.”

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .

