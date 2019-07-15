Prophet Expands Its Ability to Help Clients Drive Growth, Hiring Former C-Suite Executive

The Firm Adds Bill Margaritis as New Senior Strategic Advisor

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet, a leading global consulting firm that helps clients unlock uncommon growth, today announced that Bill Margaritis has joined the firm as senior strategic advisor. As a former Fortune 100 C-suite executive, he has proven to be successful in helping clients with global reputation and brand management, corporate communications, culture, and go-to-market strategies.



Prophet, a leading global consulting firm that helps clients unlock uncommon growth, today announced that Bill Margaritis has joined the firm as senior strategic advisor.





He has served as a Sr. Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for FedEx Corp., where he led all reputation management, investor relations, public relations, culture communications, and social responsibility programs. As an EVP at Hilton, he was responsible for corporate branding, communications, government affairs, and social responsibility and was a member of the executive committee. As a VP for Bechtel in London, he managed public affairs and marketing communications for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia.

Bill has also helped launch several entrepreneurial ventures in the hotel, mining recycling and aviation markets.

Scott Davis, Prophet’s Chief Growth Officer, said, “Bill’s unique skills in helping companies maximize the value of their intangible assets – brand, culture and reputation – are a powerful combination that will help our clients transform and achieve uncommon growth. His time as a Chief Communications Officer and business expert brings a unique point of view for clients. His expertise will add to our robust roster of experts, and we are very excited to have him on board.”

Bill is a past Chairman of the Arthur W. Page Society, the preeminent global association for senior corporate communications executives. He serves on the board of directors for the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, Arthur W. Page Center, We Are Family Foundation, HealthTeam, LLC, and the U.S. War College Strategic Communications Council. He also served as a Jury Commissioner in Shelby County, TN for five years.

A native of Greece, Margaritis immigrated to the U.S. at the age of eight. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Michigan State University. He currently resides in Fort Worth, TX with his family.

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients find uncommon growth through marketing, brand, experience, innovation and organization & culture capabilities. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach.

We have partnered with some of the world’s most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With eleven global offices and more than 350 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we are able to bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients’ business challenges. prophet.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Nizzere

Director of Marketing

a_nizzere@prophet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b72b3297-4a37-4b89-ad15-350b0238c3cb



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.