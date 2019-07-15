Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Commencement of Installation of Solar Powered Bus Shelters in Rhode Island

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) through its wholly owned subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor, announces that it has commenced the installation of 20 solar powered bus shelters it has recently received and are installing under the Company’s Rhode Island Bus Shelter Contract.



The development of an approved mapping and layout for the locations of the 20 solar powered bus shelters is being completed with the initial test in our warehouse with our electrical engineers. The solar powered bus shelters are now scheduled to be installed and placed in-service over the next 30 to 60 days.

The leading edge design and functionality of the solar powered bus shelters include solar panels, LED lighting, charging ports, along with scrolling designed advertising displays that increases advertising space, optimizes messaging and revenue generation.

“The new solar powered bus shelters provide the ability for the Company to demonstrate to other potential customers the utility of these shelters. As we couple these new shelters with the added additional sales personnel and improved lead generation call center capabilities the Company recently added, we are hopeful that our advertising utilization and revenue generation will improve in the future,” stated Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCQB: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp

215 Gordons Corner Road

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Website: www.sunpacificholding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.