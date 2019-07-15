First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires

Patrick Kelly and Jeffrey Pollard bring industry leading experience in innovation, customer experience

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced two executive appointments to its Digital Banking and Marketing leadership team as part of the company’s ongoing transformation strategy. Patrick Kelly joins the organization as senior vice president, chief digital banking officer from USAA. In a newly created role, Jeffrey Pollard joins as senior vice president, chief customer experience officer from Marriott International.



Patrick Kelly has joined First Horizon National Corp. as senior vice president, chief digital banking officer.



Jeffrey Pollard has joined First Horizon National Corp. as senior vice president, chief customer experience officer.





“Patrick and Jeff are both proven leaders in their fields, whose expertise in innovation, technology and design thinking, will transform our products and services to continue to provide a differentiated customer experience,” said Dawn Morris, chief digital banking and marketing officer. “Their leadership will be invaluable and we are excited to welcome them to the First Horizon family.”

Kelly will lead and execute the strategy to strengthen First Horizon’s online and mobile platforms to drive greater customer adoption, utilization and increase revenue. As the new chief customer experience officer, Pollard will be the voice of the customer throughout the organization, leading design thinking, new customer labs and agile way of working.

Kelly will be based in high-growth Raleigh, North Carolina, home to the company’s enterprise technology team. Pollard will be based in First Horizon’s headquarters in Memphis. Both will serve on Morris’ leadership team.

About Patrick Kelly

Before joining First Horizon, Kelly held senior leadership positions at USAA, Intuit, Bank of America, Phillips Medical and General Electric. Kelly was most recently in charge of USAA’s digital product and platform development division, where he was instrumental in the planning and launch of the company’s Amazon Alexa and Google Home functionalities. He also transformed USAA’s mobile, tablet and wearables platform; milestones include launching the organization’s smartwatch platform ahead of schedule, implementing the first financial service intelligent virtual assistant and growing mobile app usage nearly five-fold. He began his career in the United States Navy as a nuclear power instructor.

Kelly attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned a Bachelor of Science in nuclear engineering. He is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt and holds one patent for technology problem diagnosis improvement.

About Jeffrey Pollard

Pollard was most recently the senior director of innovation at Marriott International, where he designed and developed new customer experience offerings for the Ritz-Carlton, and new resort strategies for St. Regis and W Hotels. Prior to that, he served as director of integrated experience design and development for Lowe’s Companies, where he co-led the organization’s new Customer Experience Design initiative. Before joining Lowe’s, Pollard was director of experience design at McDonald’s Corporation, tasked with helping improve customer and employee experience. He led several groundbreaking projects for McDonald’s, including developing the organization’s multi-channel global standard, which enabled more than $60 billion in annual sales capacity and fostered higher customer satisfaction. He was a keynote speaker at the 2017 Service Design Global conference.

Pollard, who holds four patents for process improvements, earned a Master of Design from the Institute of Design at Illinois Institute of Technology. He also holds a BFA from Missouri State University.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT: Silvia Alvarez, 901-523-4465, Salvarez@FirstHorizon.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/358773ef-9444-4a1a-b0d3-aba5796d3225

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e19d81b-26d9-42b0-8638-dcc5782de8b5







