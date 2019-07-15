Domino Data Lab Named Winner in 2019 Enterprise Tech 30 Mid-Stage Category

Awarded spot on exclusive list of “the most promising private companies in enterprise tech” by prominent venture capital investors in the sector

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the industry-leading open data science platform, announced today that it has been named to the 2019 Enterprise Tech 30 list as one of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech in the mid-stage category.



“Enterprises choose Domino because our data science platform enables large, sophisticated organizations to build, deploy, and manage models at scale. We know the challenges that larger companies face and we’ve created a platform designed for the modern, model-driven enterprise,” said Nick Elprin, CEO of Domino. “We are honored to be a part of this Enterprise Tech 30 list alongside other companies that we respect.”

The Enterprise Tech 30 is an exclusive list of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech, as determined by an institutional research process with the prominent venture capitalists in the sector. The companies are categorized by total capital raised in three categories: early-stage ($25 million or less), mid-stage ($25 million to $100 million), and late-stage ($100 million or more).

The report states, “The mission for the Enterprise Tech 30 is to help the tech ecosystem drive quality private companies. Private enterprise tech companies are driving business growth and innovation globally. However, it is often difficult to ascertain which startups have real underlying momentum. The signals in enterprise tech are not publicly available, unlike those for consumer tech. Financing announcements are infrequent and/or are intentionally delayed from actual closing dates. Often, a few enterprise tech companies garner a disproportionate share of press and influencer attention and coverage.”

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab provides an open data science platform to help companies run their business on models. Model-driven companies like Allstate, Instacart, Dell, and Bayer use Domino to accelerate breakthrough research, increase collaboration, and rapidly deliver high-impact models. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue, Bloomberg Beta, and Zetta Venture Partners. To learn more, visit dominodatalab.com.

Media Contact:

Corbie Kiernan, Director of Communications

E: press@dominodatalab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.