Allen Pratt Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director; Will Lead Expansion of Firm’s Certified Turnaround Professional Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allen Pratt has joined Virtas Partners as Managing Director. Virtas Partners is an advisory firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including corporate restructurings, IPOs, capital placements and carve-outs.



Pratt is a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP) with more than 20 years of experience improving the results of under-performing companies.

“Allen will play a key role for Virtas as we expand our capabilities in providing financial advisory, interim management and performance improvement services,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel. “He will lead our efforts to recruit outstanding turnaround talent to serve clients as part of our collaborative team.”

Pratt joins Virtas following more than 10 years leading his own advisory practice, Hawkeye Consulting Advisors, where he developed quality systems for Fortune 500 companies and held Chief Restructuring Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer responsibility at clients’ underperforming portfolio companies. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice President of the North American operations of a printing services company based in Germany. Before that he, was instrumental in leading Goss Graphic Systems through a Chapter 11 recovery.

Pratt is a member of the Board of Directors for the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA). He also serves on the Certification and Continuing Education committee for the chapter as well as the Certification Overview committee for TMA globally.

“Allen has demonstrated great leadership in the field of turnaround management and will bring both deep experience and passionate dedication to our firm,” said Czmiel.

“Allen is a great fit with the special culture we have at Virtas Partners and will be a strong addition to our team,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. He has demonstrated leadership in the community, having led a local Boy’s Club for more than 10 years, teaching young men valuable lessons in virtue. He will help us continue to grow and expand our capabilities to serve our clients.”

Send Allen a message by clicking here .

Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions:

Carve-outs | Divestitures | IPOs

Capital Structuring | Placements

Financial Advisory | Interim Management

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team dedicated to your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3defb95-179b-4c5e-b354-50e9625b4bf9



