North America & EU Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis, 2019: Market Size, Throughput, Growth Rates, Price, and Monthly Spend

Protein electrophoresis and western analysis products represent key opportunities in the life sciences industry as life science suppliers continue improving products and services in this market.

In order to dive more deeply into the characteristics and dynamics of the market for protein electrophoresis and western analysis, the author introduced the Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Dashboard (PEW) in January 2012 (data for which was collected in December 2011), designed to take a snapshot of the market landscape with the future goal of repeating and publishing the study to give Dashboard readers the ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and sales and marketing strategies.



The author published series two of the Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Dashboard in December 2013 (data for which was collected in November 2013) and series three of the Dashboard in June 2016 (data collected in May 2016).



The 2019 Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Dashboard were developed from responses to a 46-question survey completed by 496 scientists located in North America and Europe.



This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the protein electrophoresis and western analysis market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Protein capillary electrophoresis systems

Precast protein electrophoresis gels

Reagents for pouring your own protein electrophoresis gels

Protein standards

Protein stains

Western blotting membranes

Western detection reagents

Certain market information (share of mentions) is also included on the following electrophoresis apparatus segments:

Protein electrophoresis apparatus

Western transfer device

Electrophoresis power supplies

New in 2019:



Western imaging instrumentation



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Dashboard at a Glance



3. Market Opportunity Matrix



4. Respondent Qualification



5. Demographics



6. Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques



7. Frequency of Use: Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Products



8. Co-Performance: Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Products & Life Science Techniques



9. Respondent Preferences: Detection Methods and Systems



10. Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend



11. Market Size



12. Percentage of Spend with Suppliers of Key Product Segments and Primary & Secondary Suppliers of Other Product Categories



13. Purchase Decision Factors for Precast Gels & Transfer Units: Product Features



14. Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching



15. Primary & Secondary Experimental Objectives



16. Bottlenecks in Protein Electrophoresis and Western Analysis Workflow & Desired Product Changes



