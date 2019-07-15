BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams: Promotion for Free Cloud Interop Licenses

The Modern Workplace Choice to Connect Existing Conference Rooms to Microsoft Teams Meetings

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jeans Network, Inc. today announced a new promotion for IT and business leaders to enjoy free cloud video interop for Microsoft Teams with its BlueJeans Gateway. BlueJeans Gateway, a Microsoft-certified cloud video solution, is the easiest way to bring the power of Teams meetings into your conference rooms and huddle spaces. BlueJeans’ pure SaaS solution interoperates with thousands of room system configurations, including Cisco, Poly and Lifesize, making the most of your existing hardware investments. For organizations moving to Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans has announced it will offer free licenses for the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams for up to 5 concurrent video conference room connections.



"Team Collaboration adoption continues to rapidly accelerate, with more than 63% of the 645 companies participating in Nemertes' "Workplace Collaboration: Research Study 2019-20" now using or planning to deploy team collaboration apps. Microsoft Teams leads the way with nearly 56% of Team Collaboration adopters," says Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director at Nemertes Research. "Achieving the full business benefits of Microsoft Teams means extending video meeting capabilities to existing room systems. Already nearly half of our research participants are using or planning to use meeting interoperability services like BlueJeans Gateway to bring the Microsoft Teams meeting experience to existing video endpoints."

To fully maximize the Microsoft Teams experience, companies need to connect their existing legacy conference rooms to Teams, and BlueJeans Gateway deploys in minutes so every employee can participate in meetings, whether via desktops, conference rooms or huddle spaces. The BlueJeans Gateway ensures room deployments are easy and fast to install, with advanced security and real-time management and analytics capability.

“Our promotion is designed to help customers deploy Microsoft Teams effectively in their room

environments with very low risk. With Microsoft Teams, users stay in the same workflows they use today, and our SaaS Gateway ensures deployments are easy to install, with advanced security and real-time analytics capabilities,” said Tedd Fox, director of product management, BlueJeans. “Rip and replace is not always the best option and this promotion will help companies can leverage the existing hardware, deploy quickly, and focus on business outcomes.”

Designed to allow users to easily access Teams video meetings on any existing room system, the pure SaaS infrastructure of BlueJeans Gateway converts existing conference rooms into Teams-ready meeting rooms quickly and simply, minimizing deployment and management headaches. With BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams, organizations can enable their users to leverage Teams video meetings across their diverse room environments to better connect people for more productive meetings.

Resources

For more information on the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams offer, visit: https://www.bluejeans.com/free-microsoft-gateway-offer

For more information on BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams, visit: https://www.bluejeans.com/products/integrations/microsoft-gateway

Follow BlueJeans on Twitter @BlueJeansNet

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .

Press Contact:

Erin Cheever, BlueJeans

echeever@bluejeans.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.