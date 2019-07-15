Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings report after the market closes Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 470-1078 (domestic) or (615) 247-0087 (international) using ID #9471428. A replay will be available following the call via the Sunrun Investor Relations website or for one week at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using ID #9471428.

About Sunrun

Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s largest home solar, battery storage and energy services company. With a mission to create a planet run by the sun, Sunrun has led the industry since 2007 with its solar-as-a-service model, which provides clean energy to households for little to no upfront cost and at a saving compared to traditional electricity. The company designs, installs, finances, insures, monitors and maintains the systems, while families receive predictable pricing for 20 years or more. The company also offers a home solar battery service, Brightbox , that provides reliable backup power during outages. For more information, please visit: www.sunrun.com .

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@sunrun.com

(415) 373-5206

Media Contact:

Georgia Dempsey

Director of Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

(415) 518-9418



