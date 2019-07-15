TALENT DEVELOPMENT PIONEER SELECTS D2L TO STREAMLINE SKILLS TRAINING

Brightspace will be Penn Foster’s platform to help close the skills gap for 100,000 learners each year

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that Penn Foster, which works with employers around the country to attract, develop, and retain talent for middle-skill jobs, has chosen D2L’s Brightspace platform to help over 160,000 learners a year advance in their selected field, start a new career, or pursue lifelong learning.

“D2L shares our goal of using skills-focused, learner-centered approaches to bridge the gap between education and economic opportunity,” said Dara Warn, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Foster. “Their commitment to Penn Foster’s mission and partnership will accelerate our efforts to close skill and equity gaps in the country’s fastest-growing industries.”

The partnership stems from Penn Foster’s acquisition of Ashworth College — an existing D2L customer — in 2019, which provided a firsthand opportunity to experience the platform up close. The Brightspace platform offers a broad range of technical features and advantages that informed the partnership, including:

Reliability, accessibility and scalability greater than that of competitor systems;

Interoperability that allows education providers to scale down on number of systems being used;

An intuitive user interface, responsive mobile and tools that allow greater autonomy for faculty members to teach their courses their way;

Diverse learning requirements with single integrated data and content management within a single platform; and

Strong support for data security and privacy standards.

Penn Foster is dedicated to helping its students achieve their goals through affordable, accessible, career-focused learning. Since its founding more than 125 years ago, the organization’s mission has remained the same: to design educational programs that both help employers address pressing talent needs and create new career pathways for working learners. Together with an extensive partner network of leading employers, community-based organizations, and academic institutions, Penn Foster works to close skill gaps and build a stronger workforce through education and training.

“Our partnership with Penn Foster — a giant in education and innovation — is a real thrill for our teams and a validation of our hard work in driving innovation and building strong working partnerships with our customers,” said Adam Moore, SVP of Strategic Partnerships of D2L. “We’re excited to align so closely with an institution that shares desire to help more people in more places in the world find work in their chosen fields, and we’re honored that our Brightspace platform will be used to innovate in this globally significant work.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT PENN FOSTER

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/.

