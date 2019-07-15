Teneobio Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of TNB-383B for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered bispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer announced today that the first patient has been dosed with TNB-383B in a Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its differentiated anti-BCMAxCD3, a bispecific antibody that redirects T-cells to kill multiple myeloma cells with minimal cytokine release. Earlier this year, Teneobio’s affiliate TeneoOne, Inc. and AbbVie entered a strategic partnership, giving AbbVie the exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne post-Phase 1 studies and lead the subsequent global development and commercialization of TNB-383B.



“Redirecting T-cells to kill cancer cells is a powerful therapeutic approach in the immuno-oncology space. We designed TNB-383B to efficiently kill multiple myeloma cells expressing BCMA and minimize cytokine release from CD3-activated T-cells. This latter attribute is a hallmark of our unique T-cell CD3 engaging therapeutic platform, which is in a number of our follow-on programs and lead clinical candidates,” said Roland Buelow, CEO at Teneobio. “Our new class of T-cell engagers were designed to increase the therapeutic window as monotherapies and they may also afford the opportunity for combination treatments of patients.”

The TNB-383B Phase 1 study involves a dose-escalation study that will characterize the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary anti-cancer activity of intravenous administration of TNB-383B in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. For more information about the trial please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT03933735).

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs™), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDabs™) derived from UniAbs™ can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity. The company has received funding from institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.teneobio.com .



Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.