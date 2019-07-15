Insights Into the World Micro Servers Market (2019-2024): Lucrative Opportunities Arise in Cloud Computing Micro Servers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Server Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The micro server market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.11% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.



With the adoption of machine-to-machine learning and IoT-enabled devices have created the need for more cloud-based services, thus fueling the microserver market.



The adoption for microservers is in data centers, hospitals, and retail industry because of low power consumption, and small form factors. Moreover, Edge Computing is expected to drive the growth of microservers over the forecast period, due to the construction of the data center and the implementation of 5G after 2020.



Key Highlights



Further, the structured and unstructured data created as a result of millions of enterprise applications, social networks, and devices worldwide is likely to act as a massive propeller to microservers market. Microservers can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.

Moreover, the needs to improve the operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high-density servers and low power consumption are some of the factors which are driving the microserver market for small and medium-sized enterprise. This is because of microservers are easy to install as well as to maintain especially because they feature a pre-installed operating system. Currently, microservers cost up to 63% less than larger, conventional servers.

However, lack of awareness & standard specification are some of the restraints hindering the growth of the microserver market during the forecasted period.

Major Market Trends



Cloud Computing Micro Servers to Offer Potential Growth

Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e., designed to be used by a single organization. Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business.

Further, small enterprises or medium sized are increasingly making use of big data analytics to gain better business insights and opting to hybrid cloud services to make significant cost savings operations. Thus for cost-effective storage of data requires microservers which offer not only cost benefits but also low power consumption and low space benefits are found to become profitable solutions over rack servers or blade servers for the small enterprises or medium enterprises as well.

Moreover, most of the organizations want to update their applications frequently, several times a day because of demand from users for interactive, rich and dynamic experience on various platforms. Thus they deploy microserver, which can support to achieve the above requirements. Additionally, micro-servers provide scalability and agility to the applications having high availability, scalability, and easy-to-execute on the cloud platform.

Therefore above factors are expected to boost the microserver market during the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

The Asia-Pacific region comprises of large economies like China, and Japan, with substantial penetration of data analytics and cloud computing.

Moreover in China, 80% of China's registered enterprises being small and micro enterprises, which is further acting as a driving force of economic growth. Along with that the rising labor and technology costs, China's small and also medium enterprises, (including startups), are increasingly relying on public cloud services for infrastructure automation. As the utilization of public cloud services grows, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is likely to increase as well

Additionally, in countries like India, with the growing number of startups backed by the ' Make in India' initiative, Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now increasingly making use of big data analytics in order to gain better insights. Thus with the growth of data analytics and data center, the demand for microserver will also increase they can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.

Therefore all the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook on Asia-Pacific microserver market and thus the region is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Competitive Landscape



The micro server market is highly fragmented because of the presence of major players. Some of the prominent players in the global micro server market are Hewlett Packard, Dell, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Acer Inc., etc amongst others. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition.



Notable Developments



November 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd introduced a new line-up of mono socket PRIMERGY servers, which provided versatile office solutions for small and mid-size businesses for less than the price of a high-end smartphone. These new models delivered more storage capacity and efficiency for a range of use cases, including virtualized multi-app environments, collaboration, and online meeting solutions, and for processing and consolidating large datasets.

November 2018 - Supermicro computer Ltd leveraged its deep expertise in server technology by bringing customers the first Intel Xeon D System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Family. This product computes and storage for intelligent edge network appliances, mid-range networking, SMB storage servers, Hadoop, web hosting, controllers, dedicated compute nodes and other similar applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Demand of Cloud Facilities for Various Applications

4.3.2 Rise in Number of Medium & Small Scale Enterprises Globally

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Processor Type

6.1.1 Intel

6.1.2 AMD

6.1.3 ARM

6.1.4 Others

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Data Center

6.2.2 Cloud Computing

6.2.3 Media Storage

6.2.4 Data Analytics

6.3 By End-user

6.3.1 Small Enterprises

6.3.2 Medium Enterprises

6.3.3 Large Enterprises

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Dell Inc.

7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise Company

7.1.3 ARM Holdings

7.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.5 Penguin Computing

7.1.6 MiTAC International (Yan Computer Corporation)

7.1.7 ACER Inc.

7.1.8 Qunata Computer Incorporated

7.1.9 Plat'Home Co. Ltd.

7.1.10 Super Micro Computer Inc.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



