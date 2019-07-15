Aircraft ACMI Leasing Market to Grow at 5.4% CAGR to hit $7.07 billion by 2025 – Insights on Key Trends, Size, Share, Classification (Plane, Body & Lease Provider type) and Business Strategies: Adroit Market Research

Rapid surge in the demand for air travel coupled with the emergence of low cost carriers have led to the growth of the global aircraft ACMI leasing market. In 2018, European region generated the highest revenues for the global markets

The "Global Aircraft ACMI Leasing Market Size 2017, by Type (ACMI Lease (Wet Lease), Dry Lease), by Plane-Type (Private /Business Jets, Commercial Jets), by Body-Type (Narrow, Wide body, Regional, Turboprop), by Lease Provider Type (Brokers, Direct), By Broker-Plane Type (Private /Business Jets, Commercial Jets), by Broker - Type Of Provider(Flag-carrier airline, Regional airline, Private /Business Jets), by Direct Plane-Type (Private /Business Jets, Commercial Jets),by Direct -Type of Provider (Flag-carrier airline, Regional airline, Private /Business Jets), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global aircraft ACMI leasing market is currently witnessing steady growth, and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. The global market will reach a market revenue of USD 7.07 billion by 2025. Increasing demand of air travellers is one of the significant factors to spike up market demand. In addition, growth in construction of new airports, and also major airlines which are ready to acquire new planes adds to the significant growth of this market. Global aircraft ACMI leasing market is dynamic in nature owing to the volatility in economies, yet the major aircraft leasing companies have paced forward to address the need for customers with all economies by providing all the regular services to airlines.

Global aircraft ACMI leasing market report covers an extensive analysis of the penetration and types of aircrafts with their widespread segmentations. Global aircraft ACMI leasing report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and projected market size and projections for the period of 2015 to 2025, with 2018 being the base year and 2019 to 2025 being the forecasted evaluations. Global aircraft ACMI leasing market trends have been analyzed based on the drivers, restraints and challenges in this market and macroeconomic drifts which support global growth in different geographies. Additionally, segmentation by type, by plane type, by body type, by lease provider type, by broker plane type, by broker type of provider, by direct plane type and by direct type of provider has been provided at the global and country level. Furthermore, the report covers the market competition among the leading global and local regional manufacturers along with company profiles.

On the basis of segmentation by type of the global aircraft ACMI leasing market, ACMI (Wet lease), held a revenue of USD 22.0 billion in 2018 and is further expected to rise with a 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The reason behind the higher growth performance of the wet lease segment is due to its features that provides the airline with a fully functional and trained crew, maintenance, and insurance while charging an hourly rate. This in turn helps save the airline training fees although still generating out a good margin of profit.

The commercial jets segment by plane type collectively held a volume share of over 82.6% in 2019 and expected to rise with a significant CAGR of 6.1% by 2025. The reason for greater development of the commercial jets sections lies in the fact that more commercial aviation businesses are producing according to demand with the increasing passenger population of the airways. Rapid growth of urbanization and rapid disposable incomes is expected to provide jolt to the growth of the aforementioned segments and in turn aircraft ACMI leasing demand. However, the private/ business jets segment is dropping as it being used for special purposes including the evacuation of causalities and public authorities, government officials or armed forces of the victims or express parcel delivery.

Taking into consideration the regional analysis, market in Europe is seen to have a matured growth since this market correlates with the growth of economy. Active growth in construction of new airports and planes has led to the market in Europe grow significantly. Following Europe, United States is the second-largest owing to the demand and the emergence of various startup firms accounting for a share of 19.5% as of 2019. Asian countries also continue to stay in the race as China accounted for a revenue of USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Key players in the aircraft ACMI leasing market are moving towards partnership, especially the international and domestic courier companies. Successful partnerships help aircraft leasing companies seize growth opportunities in untapped regions, improve and diversify their product portfolio and achieve economies of scale. Some of the leading players operating in the aircraft ACMI leasing market include Air Lease Corporation, AerCap, BOC Aviation, CIT Commercial Air, Boeing Capital Corporation, Aviation Capital Group, and SAAB Aircraft Leasing, International Lease Finance Corporation.

