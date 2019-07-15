Worldwide Allergic Diseases Study 2019, Forecast to 2027: Focus on Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma, Allergic Conjunctivitis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Food Allergies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Diseases: Pipeline Offers Novel Approaches to Treat Increasingly Prevalent Conditions, with Strong Presence of Cytokine Mediators Among First-in-Class Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses innovation within the pipeline for a wide range of allergic diseases, with a particular focus on five key indications:



Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Food Allergies

The number of people diagnosed with allergic diseases is rising rapidly on a global scale, which is attributable to factors such as population growth and increased urbanization and pollution. In addition, for a minority of these patients, allergic reactions can be severe, debilitating, or even life-threatening.



Despite this high disease burden, treatment options are limited for many conditions and patients often receive insufficient treatment or no treatment at all. This accentuates the need to identify novel molecular targets and mechanisms of action that could lead to more effective treatments.



Scope

There are 414 programs in active development across all allergic diseases. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How many programs are in development for each of the five key indications?

Cytokine signaling is the most prominent molecular target class in the first-in-class pipeline. Which other target classes are featured in the first-in-class pipeline? How does the distribution of target classes differ in terms of development stage?

Of the five key indications, the atopic dermatitis pipeline has the most first-in-class targets, followed by allergic asthma. Which key indication has the least first-in-class targets? Are there any first-in-class targets represented in the pipeline for more than one key indication?

Across the allergic diseases landscape, there are 297 active companies. Which companies have formed partnerships? Which companies have first-in-class assets in development with no prior deal involvement?

Reasons to Buy

Understand the current disease landscape with an in-depth discussion of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification, and epidemiology for each of the key indications. An overview of market therapies for allergic diseases is also provided.

Analyze the pipelines for allergic diseases overall, as well as each of the five key indications, and stratify them by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class molecular targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class molecular targets for each of the five key indications have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

Analyze company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for first-in-class products for allergic diseases, and recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Increasing Global Burden of Allergic Diseases Accentuates Need for Novel Treatments

1.2 Small but Innovative Pipeline Holds Potential for Breakthrough Treatment Approaches

1.3 Interleukin-Targeting Monoclonal Antibodies Attract High Deal Values



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

3.3 Sustained Innovation in Allergic Diseases

3.4 Epidemiology for Allergic Diseases

3.5 Overview for Marketed Products



4 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs Between Allergic Diseases Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

4.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

4.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Target Within the Pipeline



5 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Toll-Like Receptor 8 for Allergic Rhinitis

5.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Cholesterol Side Chain Cleavage Enzyme Mitochondrial for Peanut Allergy

5.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Low Affinity Immunoglobulin Gamma Fc Region Receptor ii-b for Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma, Allergic Conjunctivitis, and Atopic Dermatitis

5.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 6 for Allergic Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis

5.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Cytokine Receptor Common Subunit Beta for Allergic Asthma

5.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Eotaxin-1 for Allergic Conjunctivitis

5.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting Trans Acting T Cell Specific Transcription Factor GATA 3 for Atopic Dermatitis and Allergic Asthma

5.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein for Atopic Dermatitis



6 Key Players and Deals

6.1 Overview



List of Tables

Table 1: Classification of Asthma by Severity

Table 2: Classification of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Table 3: Classification of Atopic Dermatitis Severity

Table 4: Allergic Rhinitis Total Prevalent Cases (millions), 2013-2023

Table 5: Asthma Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases (millions), 2013-2023

Table 6: Allergic Conjunctivitis Total Prevalent Cases (millions), 2013-2023

Table 7: Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases (millions), 2017-2027

Table 8: Peanut Allergy Probable Diagnosed Prevalent Cases (millions), 2017-2027



List of Figures

Figure 1: Allergic Diseases Global, Classification of Allergic Rhinitis, 2019

Figure 2: Allergic Diseases Global, Differences Between Food Intolerance and Food Allergy, 2019

Figure 3: Allergic Diseases Global Market by Molecule Type and Molecular Target, 2019

Figure 4: Allergic Diseases Global Pipeline, by Stage of Development and Molecule Type, 2019

Figure 5: Allergic Diseases Global Pipeline for Key Indications, by Stage of Development, 2019

Figure 6: Allergic Diseases Global Pipeline for Key Indications, by Molecule Type, 2019

Figure 7: Allergic Diseases Global Pipeline, by Molecular Target and Stage of Development, 2019

Figure 8: Allergic Diseases Global Pipeline for Key Indications, by Molecular Target, 2019

Figure 9: Allergic Diseases Global Distribution of Pipeline and Marketed Products, by Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 10: Allergic Diseases Global Distribution of Pipeline Products, by First-in-Class Status and Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 11: Allergic Diseases, Global, Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Products by Stage of Development and Molecular Target Class, 2019

Figure 12: Allergic Diseases Global Ratio of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Products to First-in-Class Targets, by Stage of Development and Molecular Target Class, 2019



