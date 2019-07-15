Global Biocomposites Market to reach US$10,549.4 Mn by 2025 an impressive 9.46% CAGR, Noted TMR

Government Regulations to Trigger Growth in the Global Biocomposites Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising awareness about the harmful effects of non-biodegradable products has fueled the demand for eco-friendly products. The demand for biocomposites has also grown significantly on the similar grounds, as they are environment friendly. Increasing government regulations regarding the use of environmentally friendly products and high importance given to recyclability have further increased the demand for biocomposites. Pertaining to these factors, the revenue generation by the global biocomposites market is expected to reach nearly US$ 10.5 billion by the end of 2025. The market is likely to experience revenue growth of more than US$ 5.8 billion over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. These figures are thoroughly analyzed and presented by Transparency Market Research in its recent publication on the global biocomposites market.

Request A Sample of Global Biocomposites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33497

Biocomposites manufacturers are also aiming to gain more and more profit from this increasing figure earned in this market across the globe. Competition among the leading players is stiff and is likely to get intense in the near future. Leading players are found establishing collaboration and strategic alliance with other players in the market to gain a bigger share and to strengthen their position in the market. However, players might face few uncertainties like unstable cost, lower quality of raw material, and comparatively lower strength of biocomposites than synthetic fiber composites that may hamper the growth prospects of the market. Research and development is another area in which players are investing extensively to improve products quality at a reduced price, as raw material used for biocomposites are expensive. To mention a few leading players in the global biocomposites market are JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG., UPM, Tecnaro GmbH, FlexForm Technologies, Universal Forest Products, and Green Bay Decking LLC, Inc.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Biocomposites Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Building and Construction in Asia Pacific Fueling Growth in the Biocomposites Market

Governments in various developing regions are taking initiative to develop and improve overall infrastructure that is driving the growth in the building and construction sector. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global biocompsites market due to rapid industrialization and higher investments made in infrastructural developments. Expanding populace and rising individuals’ income are few other factors driving the development of the regional market. In this region, India and China have the largest working class population that has high demand for affordable housing and automotives. This factor is further expanding the growth in Asia Pacific biocomposites market. furthermore, government guidelines in regards to the utilization of biodegradable, non-harmful, and lightweight materials and expanding framework extends in developing economies, including India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, and others are additionally expected to drive the Asia Pacific biocomposites market in the near future.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Biocomposites Market here

Rising Focus on Using Eco-Friendly Products Boosts Demand for Biocomposites

Growing demand for biodegradable and lightweight products are the key benefits offered by biocomposites. Along with this factor, rising popularity among the consumers and producers are other key reasons behind the growth of the global biocomposites market. Initiatives take to minimize the consumption of plastics, as they are non-degradable material, the demand for biocomposites have increased. Thus, with increasing regulations by government to minimize plastic use and adopt environment-friendly alternatives are pushing the demand in the global biocomposites market. However, high cost of biocomposites might hamper the growth in this market

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33497

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Biocomposites Market (Material Type - Wood, Flax, hemp, Coir, Kenaf, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polypropylene; Product Type - Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) and Natural Fiber Composites (NFC); Application - Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Electricals, Furniture, and Consumer goods) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”

The global biocomposites market is segmented based on:

Material Type

Wood

Flax

Hemp

Coir

Kenaf

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Product Type

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)

Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Electricals

Furniture

Consumer goods

Others

Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Fiber-reinforced Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-reinforced-composites.html

Graphene Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/graphene-composites-market.html

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ceramic-matrix-composites-market.html

Advanced Polymer Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-polymer-composites-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.