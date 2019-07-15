President congratulates clinic on successful surgery

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 15 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Sunday congratulated the medical team of Clínica Girassol for the success of the thoracic surgery to a baby on Friday. ,

On Sunday, in his personal Twitter account, João Lourenço wrote: We welcome the success of the thoracic surgery to the baby made at the Girassol Clinic.

"We congratulate the medical staff on the success. Very good health to the baby that we will support," he promised. "Reducing medical boards and investing more in the health system is the solution," the President of the Republic said in his account.

About two weeks ago, the baby was born in Huíla province with ectoplasm carh (open rib cage and exposed heart). She was then transferred to Luanda where she was successfully operated at Clínica Girassol.

