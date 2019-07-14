International Sports Press Association (AIPS) honours veteran Africa Cup of Nations journalists in Egypt

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (www.AIPSMedia.com), in collaboration with AIPS Africa and the Egyptian Sports Press Association, on Saturday celebrated journalists who have covered 10 or more Africa Cup of Nations in an emotional and colourful ceremony held at the heart of Egyptian sports, the national Olympic Center in Cairo.

The highlight of the event was the recognition of 62-year-old Babacar dit Khalifa from Senegal, who has covered 15 AFCON tournaments and 72-year-old Samir Abdoulazim, who is one of Egypt's top sports journalists.

Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi presented the certificates of achievement to the recipients.

This is the first time the AIPS Journalists on the Podium event, which is aimed at honouring veterans of the profession, is being staged in Africa.

Below is the full list of journalists who have covered 10 or more Africa Cup of Nations:

Babacar dit Khalifa (Senegal) - 15 Mark Gleeson (South Africa) - 15 Mokhtar Hmima (Tunisia) – 14 Fodil Ahfaidh (Algeria) - 13 Mohammed Mufti (Sudan) - 13 Sohounde Félix Pépéripé (Bénin) - 12 Baba Cissouma – 12 Mamadou Koume (Senegal) – 11 Emmanuel Gustave Samnick (Cameroon) - 10 Colin Udoh (Nigeria) - 10 Baba Cissouma (Mali) - 10 Hassen Eddine Manoubi (Tunisia) – 10



