Rice Bran Oil Market was $1.23 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to Grow at 4.1% CAGR by 2025 – Analysis by Production Outlook, Key Trends, Value Chain, Strategic Framework and Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

By product type, edible grade of rice bran oil market is anticipated to continue its dominance with CAGR 4.0% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Rice Bran Oil Market Trends 2018, by Product (Edible grade, Industrial grade), by End Use (Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others), By Region, and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates. India is leading the global rice bran oil market in terms of production and is expected to show similar trend over the forecast period.

In June 2017, Pincon Spirit Limited announced that it will set up rice bran oil refinery and automated extraction plant at West Bengal with the production capacity of 200 tons per day. The company is planning to use 50% of the production capacity for the captive use and remaining will be for corporate buyers.

The global rice bran oil market was valued at more than USD 1 billion in 2018. Rice bran oil is popularly known as RBO falls under vegetable oils category. It is extracted from the outer layer of rice, known as rice husk. Known for its mild flavor and high smoke point, rice bran oil is suitable for cooking at high temperatures, such as deep frying and stir frying. Rice bran oil is abundant in nutrients such as oryzanol along with adequate ratio of MUFA and PUFA which makes it a preferred choice as a healthy oil. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding health benefits properties such as high antioxidant content and lower fat content to maintain cholesterol levels and enhancing immune system is expected to increase its demand over the coming years.

In terms of market competition, the global rice bran oil industry is fragmented with presence of large number of local and regional players. A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd., Sethia Oils Limited, 3F Industries Limited, ORYZA OIL & FAT CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Vaighai Agro Products Limited, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., BCL Industries Limited, Modi Naturals Limited are some examples of the key players in the global rice bran oil market.

The rice bran oil market report offers market sizing for the 2018 as base year and forecast from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons). Rice bran oil market for each product, end use, and region has been provided for the above-mentioned forecast period. The study examines multiple factors of the rice bran oil sector using market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, value chain analysis, and production outlook to assess the market. In addition, the study offers an in-depth market competition study with company player positioning, strategic framework, and company profiles of global as well as local producers.

Rice bran oil is mainly available in edible and non-edible form (industrial grade). Edible grade of rice bran is mainly used for cooking purpose. Rice bran oil is also mixed with mustard and groundnut oil in order to enhance its properties. Overall, by product type, edible grade is projected to continue its dominance with CAGR 4.0% over the forecast period.





By end use segmentation, food emerged as the largest segment in the global rice bran oil market. Rice bran oil is known to have several health benefits which is supporting its demand in food segment. Apart from food segment, pharmaceuticals segment is projected to show the highest growth with CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Upon the regional analysis of rice bran oil market, Asia Pacific was valued as the dominant region in the global market. Asia Pacific, consisting of major rice bran oil consumers such as China, India and Japan, alone constituted for ~83% of the global market. India emerged as the largest consumer as well as producer of the rice bran oil across the globe. Many regional and local players are engaged in manufacturing and exporting of rice bran oil, thereby making it the biggest market across the world. With an additional increase in capacity of 4%-5% every year, India is well positioned to maintain its global position. Rice bran oil is also gaining popularity in North America and Europe, though presently its consumption is at nascent stage in these regions. Overall, global rice bran oil is anticipated to offer high growth prospects in these regions in coming years.





