Joffrey Long, Mortgage Expert Witness and Private Money Lender to Teach NMLS Continuing Education in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, August 14, Joffrey Long will teach the required 8-hour, MLO continuing education class required under the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System. (NMLS)The live classes are fast-moving, entertaining, and involve the participants. Examples, stories, and useful interchange not only educate attendees, but enable them to help their clients more, and to excel in their day to day business. "Loan Originators get so much more than just continuing education from the classes - that's why they keep coming back," said Joffrey.Joffrey is known for keeping the classes interesting and draws from his 40+ years of experience in the industry. He's a private money lender and also testifies in court as a mortgage expert witness , giving him additional insights into our industry. In addition to the August 14 class in Santa Clarita, he will teach class at other locations.Location: Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita / 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, #34, Santa Clarita, CAClass time: 9:00am to 5:00pm, Wednesday, August 14For registration and other seminar dates / locations, visit www.DuaneGomer.com or call 1-800-439-4909.



