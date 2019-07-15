John Seletos, Real Estate Broker Expert Witness Website Launched

Real Estate Brokerage Expert Witness Provides Access to Testimony, Consultation

A real estate broker who is presently active in sales and leasing transactions brings credibility to the expert testimony.” — John Seletos

GRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Seletos , of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, announced the launch of www.RealEstateBrokerExpertWitness.com , a website regarding Seletos' consultation and testimony as an expert."A real estate broker who is presently active in sales and leasing transactions brings credibility to the expert testimony," stated John Seletos. Real estate brokerage expert witness testimony may involve the listing, selling, and leasing of real property. Testimony may be about agency and relationships of the parties, disclosures, contracts, from the practitioner's perspective, interactions between the broker and other parties, and any involvement by the broker as a principal in a transaction, among other areas.John's real estate sales / brokerage site can be found at www.JohnSeletos.com



