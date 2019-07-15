Joffrey Long, Loan Servicing Expert Witness, Announces New Website

Joffrey G. Long

New Website Describes Loan Servicing and Expert Witness Considerations

Loan servicing expert witnesses are few, so care in selection is critical.” — Joffrey Long

GRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loan servicing expert witness testimony is sometimes required in matters related to mortgage lending. Expert witness testimony may assist judges, juries, arbitrators and other parties to a matter in understanding the specifics of this aspect of disputes between borrowers, loan servicers, investor/lenders, and related parties to real estate lending and loan servicing.LoanServicingExpertWitness.com provides an overview of:* loan servicing* areas of conflict for loan servicers and borrowers* areas of conflict for loan servicers and real estate lenders/investors* types of individuals who may offer testimony as a loan servicing expertLoan servicing expert witnesses are few, so care in selection is critical. Reviewing the backgrounds, types of experience, and qualifications of mortgage servicing experts takes considerable time and can lead to different outcomes. Selection is critical when retaining any mortgage expert witness . Joffrey Long describes categories of loan servicing litigation, as well as the types of mortgage experts who may offer testimony in the area of real estate loan servicing. Expert witness backgrounds and related information, including actual experience in loan servicing are considered, as well as compliance, legal, or scholarly backgrounds. For attorneys, plaintiffs, defendants, loan servicers, compliance counsel, and other parties involved in the legal process, useful information will be found at www.LoanServicingExpertWitness.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.