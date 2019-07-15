Joffrey Long, Loan Servicing Expert Witness, Announces New Website
LoanServicingExpertWitness.com provides an overview of:
* loan servicing
* areas of conflict for loan servicers and borrowers
* areas of conflict for loan servicers and real estate lenders/investors
* types of individuals who may offer testimony as a loan servicing expert
Loan servicing expert witnesses are few, so care in selection is critical. Reviewing the backgrounds, types of experience, and qualifications of mortgage servicing experts takes considerable time and can lead to different outcomes. Selection is critical when retaining any mortgage expert witness. Joffrey Long describes categories of loan servicing litigation, as well as the types of mortgage experts who may offer testimony in the area of real estate loan servicing. Expert witness backgrounds and related information, including actual experience in loan servicing are considered, as well as compliance, legal, or scholarly backgrounds. For attorneys, plaintiffs, defendants, loan servicers, compliance counsel, and other parties involved in the legal process, useful information will be found at www.LoanServicingExpertWitness.com
