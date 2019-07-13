Dismissed without Prejudice: TVM Case Refiled in New York as Others Await Remand

Recent lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured by the TVT-O, used for stress urinary incontinence, and the Prosima used for pelvic organ prolapse (POP).

We are.... filing cases that were dismissed without prejudice from the MDL, and we are awaiting the call from the New Jersey Consolidated Litigation for our cases to be called for trial.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson and Johnson Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective TVT-O sling and the Prosima Pelvic Floor Repair System that was dismissed without prejudice from the Transvaginal Mesh Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) in West Virginia and was subject to a tolling agreement to preserve her claim.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman from New York, who was injured by the TVT-O, a transobturator sling, used for stress urinary incontinence and the Prosima used for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) manufactured by Ethicon Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. On June 5, 2012 Defendant manufacturer announced it was withdrawing the Prosima device from the market. The lawsuit was filed on July 12, 2019 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Case No: 2:19-cv-04021.

The plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices. Injuries of interest include pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Vigna states, “We have cases that are awaiting remand from the Multidistrict Litigation to Federal Courts across the country after settlement efforts failed. We are filing newly injured women with neurological complications caused by slings and pelvic organ prolapse devices directly in state courts across the country, filing cases that were dismissed without prejudice from the MDL, and we are awaiting the call from the New Jersey Consolidated Litigation for our cases to be called for trial.”

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click here for information regarding sling related complications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.