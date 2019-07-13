Aquaponics Market worth $1.4 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Changing climatic conditions fuels the growth of the global aquaponics market

/EIN News/ -- London, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global aquaponics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to reach $1.4 billion by 2025, driven by growing fish consumption, rising demand for organic fruits and vegetables, improvement in urban farming methods, growing reduction in arable land areas, and changing climatic conditions. However, high initial start-up cost and critical management requirement are the key factors hindering the adoption of aquaponics farming.

The global aquaponics market is mainly segmented by equipment (grow lights, pumps and valves, fish purge systems, in-line water heaters, aeration system, and other equipment), product type (fish, vegetables, herbs, and fruits), application (commercial, home production, and other applications), and geography.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5018?utm_source=GlobeNewswire.com&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Paid

On the basis of product type, fish commanded the largest share of the global aquaponics market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly due to rising global population and growing fish demand for human consumption. In addition, due to high nutritional profile of the fish and changing lifestyle, this segment is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Further, commercial application segment accounted for the largest share of the global aquaponics market in 2018, due to growing demand for organic food products and need to decline production cost with the increase in profitability of farming.

Browse in-depth report on: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/aquaponics-market-5018/?utm_source=GlobeNewswire.com&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Paid

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and RoLATAM), and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share of the global aquaponics market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, the aquaponics market in Asia Pacific, especially in China, India, and Australia, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth in this market is expected to be driven by rapidly growing population, rising demand for organic food products, rising urbanization, improvement in urban farming methods, growth of new diseases due to unhygienic foods, and rising innovation in the field of agriculture.

Enquire before buying: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/enquire-before-buying/cp_id=5018?utm_source=GlobeNewswire.com&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Paid

The major players operating in the global aquaponics farming market are Pentair Aquatic Eco-System (U.S.), Nelson and Pade, Inc. (U.S.), Aquaponics USA (U.S.), Green Life Aquaponics (U.S.), The Aquaponics Source (U.S.), Endless Food Systems (U.S.), Japan Aquaponics (Japan), Stuppy, Inc. (U.S.), Symbiotic Aquaponic LLC (U.S.), Practical Aquaponics (Australia), SynergyPonics (South Africa), The Aquaponics Place LLC (U.S.), and AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Aquaponics Market, by Equipment

Grow Lights

Pumps and Valves

Fish Purge Systems

In-Line Water Heaters

Aeration System

Others

Aquaponics Market, by Product Type

Fish

Vegetables

Herbs

Fruits

Aquaponics Market, by Application

Commercial

Home Production

Others

Aquaponics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of equipment, product type, application, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for aquaponics across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global aquaponics market?

Who are the major players in the global aquaponics market?

How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global aquaponics market?

What are the recent developments in the global aquaponics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global aquaponics market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Browse Related Reports:

Agriculture Micronutrients Market by Product Type (Zinc, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Boron, Molybdenum), Form (Chelated, Non Chelated), Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Hydroponics), Crop Type (Cereal, Oil Seed and Pulses, Fruit and Vegetables), By End-User (Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-micronutrients-market-4997/?utm_source=GlobeNewswire.com&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Paid

Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/organic-fertilizers-market/?utm_source=GlobeNewswire.com&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Paid

Khushal Bombe Email: sales@meticulousresearch.com Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.