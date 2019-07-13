MPLA to evaluate PIIM managers - secretary general

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 13 - The MPLA secretary general, Paulo Pombolo, said Friday that the party will monitor and evaluate local managers in the implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).,

The MPLA secretary general made this statement to the press at the end of a visit to the Luanda Party Provincial Committee (CPPL), where he went to thank the support of the militants in the last mass act held Kilamba and to meet with the executive committee of the CPPL.

Paulo Pombolo said that the party will be present to accompany, advise, evaluate and help the managers of the PIIM to comply with the rules established by the Government in order to achieve the predefined goals.

The secretary general of MPLA recalled that the central objective of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities is to improve the living conditions of the residents.

Asked about the local power elections, Paulo Pombolo said that at the party level the 2020 polls are being prepared.

He said that there are the main instruments that will prepare the candidates approved by the central leadership of the party.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.