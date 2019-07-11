EU-Mercosur trade agreement: The Agreement in Principle and its texts

Mercosur | Brussels, 12 July 2019

Disclaimer: In view of the Commission's transparency policy, the Commission is publishing the texts of the Trade Part of the Agreement following the agreement in principle announced on 28 June 2019. The texts are published for information purposes only and may undergo further modifications including as a result of the process of legal revision. However, in view of the growing public interest in the negotiations, the texts are published at this stage of the negotiations for information purposes. These texts are without prejudice to the final outcome of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The texts will be final upon signature. The agreement will become binding on the Parties under international law only after completion by each Party of its internal legal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement (or its provisional application).

