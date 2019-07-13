Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies:



Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG)

The investigation concerns whether Del Frisco’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Del Frisco’s to affiliates of L Catterton for $8.00 per share. If you are a Del Frisco’s shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-merger-stock-l-catterton/.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

The investigation concerns whether Rudolph and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger of Rudolph with Nanometrics Incorporated. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Rudolph shareholders will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. If you are a Rudolph shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-merger-stock-nanometrics/ .

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

The investigation concerns whether PCM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of PCM to Insight Enterprises for $35.00 per share. If you are a PCM shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pcm-inc-pcmi-stock-merger-insight/ .

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Allergan to AbbVie Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share. If you are an Allergan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/allergan-plc-agn-stock-merger-abbvie/.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

