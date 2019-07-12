Canvas Family Embraces “Small Town Charm; with Big Time Life” of Castle Rock

Canvas Credit Union family proud to work in the same Colorado town they call home.

The Canvas Credit Union family is setting down roots in fall 2019 with two new branches in Castle Rock, the Douglas County town that boasts “Small Town Charm; with Big Time Life.” For a local not-for-profit credit union such as Canvas, knowing your neighbors is all a part of serving their members well, so moving in to the family-friendly town with a booming economy just made sense for the organization.

Canvas Credit Union’s new Castle Rock locations include the Ridge Branch at 1030 Aloha St. and Meadows Branch at 4111 Future St. (Artwork courtesy of Level5, builders exclusively for financial institutions)



Canvas Consultant Todd Hill enjoying some blue Colorado skies in Castle Rock with his sweet pup Shooter. (Photo courtesy Todd Hill)









Canvas family working at the new Canvas Ridge Branch at 1030 Aloha St. and Canvas Meadows Branch at 4111 Future St., are looking forward to the opportunity to live and work in the welcoming town of Castle Rock. Located about 25 miles south of downtown Denver, towns like Castle Rock are working tirelessly to balance the best of both worlds, a family-friendly place with a thriving economy.

As Colorado’s population expands, communities and individuals both feel the need to reduce time on busy roads. What better way to do so than to work in the same beautiful landscape you call home! “I’ll be gaining an extra hour every day to be with family or out having fun, I could even go home and walk Shooter during lunch,” said Todd Hill, a long-time Castle Rock resident that will be working at the Canvas Ridge Branch. “I could be more active just by walking or riding my bike to work,” said Hill, “or head over to the MAC more often, where you can go zip-lining, play soccer indoors or outdoors, or even see a band at the amphitheater.”

Hill is referring to the Miller Activity Complex, or the MAC, which is part of the Phillip S. Miller Park and has a list of activities and amenities for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Encouraging families to live and work in Castle Rock, the town has made efforts to keep the fun nearby. After calling Castle Rock home for most of his life, Hill is enjoying new hometown adventures with his wife, Erika, and their energetic dog, Shooter.

“Castle Rock is a ‘not so hidden’ utopia in Colorado,” said Hill, “for quality family time and fun time, you don’t have to travel far.” In fact, Castle Rock is the county seat of Douglas County, which earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News’ 2019 Healthiest Communities in America poll. The Colorado County came in No. 2 the previous year. The rankings confirmed what locals already knew, Castle Rock is a safe, vital, active town where the community’s overall well-being is flourishing. With a projected population in 2020 of 72,000, the town has maintained a quaint historic downtown, 6,000 acres of open space, 85 miles of trails, and the largest open-air outlet mall in Colorado.

“Castle Rock embraces the same warm and welcoming values that we have,” said Chris Chippindale, Chief Operating Officer at Canvas Credit Union. “Our Castle Rock Canvas family, and the new-style branches they work in, are approachable and friendly. Our branch teams are ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with members providing down-to-earth financial help to afford life and make a difference in our community.”

What better way to get help and discover ways to afford life than from your neighbor? Canvas is including the Castle Rock community in their delightful new approach to financial services, staffing their new locations with local talent with the know-how to help their Castle Rock neighbors get, and stay, on track throughout their financial journey.

Meet the new Canvas Ridge Branch family:

Corner of Founders Pkwy./Ridge Rd. and Highway 86, Castle Rock, CO

Carol Pedigo, Branch Manager

Erin Shuss, Assistant Branch Manager

Mike Ernst, Consultant

Caitlyn Lemieux, Consultant

Todd Hill, Consultant – Lives in Castle Rock

Meet the new Canvas Meadows Branch family:

Corner of Meadows Blvd. and Future St., Castle Rock, CO

Jason Cooper, Branch Manager

About Canvas Credit Union (http://canvas.org)

Canvas Credit Union (Formerly Public Service Credit Union) is a safe and insured financial institution with over $2.5 billion in assets and more than 245,000 members. Canvas provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile options. Serving Colorado communities for more than 80 years, Canvas currently has 26 branches.



