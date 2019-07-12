H.S.H. PRINCE ALBERT II LAUNCHES MONABIKE, MONACO’S NEW FULLY-ELECTRIC BIKE SHARE FROM PBSC URBAN SOLUTIONS

H.S.H. Prince Albert II inaugurates Monaco’s new MonaBike system, powered by PBSC’s electric pedal-assist BOOST bikes and its state-of-the-art technology.

PBSC continues its streak as preferred bike-share provider, replacing Monaco’s existing bike system with one that will help the city-state achieve its low-carbon mobility goals.

With 300 BOOST e-bikes and 35 smart charging stations, Monegasque transit authority, Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM), is tripling bike-share capacity in the Principality.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBSC Urban Solutions, a global leader in micromobility solutions, is proud to join Monaco’s Prince Albert II at the launch of MonaBike, the Principality’s new electric bike-share system. PBSC’s electric pedal-assist BOOST bike will help Monaco residents and tourists navigate its hilly terrain without breaking a sweat.

PBSC CEO Luc Sabbatini with Monaco’s Prince Albert II at the official launch of MonaBike, the Principality’s new bike-share program, powered by the company’s BOOST e-bikes. Photo: Alexandre Lorig



Monaco’s Prince Albert II launches MonaBike, accompanied by PBSC CEO Luc Sabbatini, as well as representatives from the Embassy of Canada in France, the Consulate of Canada in Monaco, members of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco and the government of Monaco. Photo: Alexandre Lorig





Prince Albert II unveiled MonaBike at the Prince’s Palace alongside Monaco’s minister of public works, environment and urban planning, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, honorary consul of Canada to Monaco, Caroline Pratte, as well as PBSC CEO Luc Sabbatini and CAM director of operations, Roland de Rechniewski. The ceremony kicked off a weekend of discovery that includes MonaBike’s public launch on July 13.

“After proving an unequivocal success with users in Barcelona and Valence, France, where ridership increased at launch and continues to increase steadily, we are excited to bring our fully-electric bike share—a true micromobility solution—to Monaco. Bike share is a perfect way to get around and take in the sights that The Rock (Le Rocher) de Monaco has to offer,” says Sabbatini.

CAM, with PBSC’s support, deployed the new MonaBike system in record time, thus cementing PBSC’s reputation for speedy, punctual rollouts. The 35 MonaBike charging stations (18 more compared to the previous system) can be found throughout Monaco’s territory, from Monte Carlo’s city centre and the Prince’s Palace, to the casino, train station and in Beausoleil, France come September. Smart charging stations located in underground parking lots, invite commuters to leave their cars behind and hop on a bike for the last leg of their journey.

The BOOST can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h and has an autonomy range of 60 km, so users can cycle worry-free. Its rear propulsion motor adjusts based on riders' needs, propelling them smoothly and comfortably without noise or vibrations. Once docked, the e-bike battery begins to automatically recharge.

Locating, renting and returning a MonaBike is as easy as 1-2-3! PBSC’s intuitive CycleFinder mobile app features real-time mapping of stations. It also allows you to easily unlock an e-bike by scanning its QR code. CAM subscribers can even use their transit pass to rent out a MonaBike: simply tap your pass on a bike’s docking station and go!

The new MonaBike is a pillar of Monaco’s Smart City program, aimed at promoting low-carbon mobility.

“The new electric bike-share solution, which was deployed in less than 5 months, offers 300 bikes and 500 docking points spread across 35 smart stations. This dense network covers 2 km2 and was conceived to respond to the needs of the Principality’s commuters. By offering public transit users and public parking subscribers a combined rate, we are providing a fast, sustainable complement to existing options — one that will help keep you in shape as well!­ Thanks to excellent collaboration between PBSC, CAM and Monaco’s Princely government, we were able to deploy the new bike-share network on time while limiting the impact on the road network,” says de Rechniewski.

As for Canada’s ambassador to France and Monaco, Isabelle Hudon, MonaBike represents a great partnership between her homeland and the Principality:

“I’m proud that PBSC Urban Solutions, a Montreal firm, is entering the Monegasque market with the launch of MonaBike. Green mobility projects are an important step toward reducing our carbon footprint. I want to highlight the leadership of PBSC CEO Luc Sabbatini and the excellent work done by his team in Montreal. Their ambitious international export strategy, in particular toward the European continent, is a veritable growth sector for the company. Thank you for contributing to Canada and Monaco’s common goal of innovative, sustainable technology solutions.”

About PBSC Urban Solutions

Through sustainable technology solutions for smart cities, PBSC is changing the world, one city at a time. As a leading global provider of bike-sharing solutions and an urban mobility pioneer, PBSC’s team develops, markets and operates—directly through its subsidiary operator, or indirectly through a global network of local partners—the most advanced and customizable urban solutions for smart cities. Recognized as a catalyst for social innovation, PBSC currently has four models of bicycles—ICONIC, FIT, BOOST and E-FIT—deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint of over 80,000 bikes and 6,400 stations—with more than 300 million rides so far!

For more information, visit www.pbsc.com

About Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco

Concession holder of the Principality of Monaco’s public transportation network since 1939, CAM works to achieve the sustainable mobility goals set out by Monaco’s Princely government.

To learn more, visit www.monabike.mc

