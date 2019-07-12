Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO)

/EIN News/ -- Lima, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July 12, 2019 - Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) announces that Milagros Cigüeñas will assume the role of Investor Relations Officer (IRO) in Credicorp, effective from August 1st, 2019.

Milagros joined Credicorp in 2017, as Efficiency and Productivity Manager for the company’s main subsidiary, Banco de Credito del Peru, after thirteen years of experience as leader of the Financial Management, Investor Relations and Financial Planning areas of BBVA Perú, and Head of Value Based Management at the Spanish group holding company.

Milagros holds an MBA degree from the Wharton Business School.

This appointment of Milagros as IRO aims to ensure the continuity and proper execution of Credicorp’s strategies, and given Milagros’ excellent track record, we are confident that our investors will continue to receive the best service to remain abreast of Credicorp’s results and strategy.

About Credicorp (www.credicorpnet.com)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru-BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.

