Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Results of Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the final results of its previously announced issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase for cancellation all of the issued and outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (being US$115 million aggregate principal amount) of Gran Tierra (the “Convertible Notes”), which expired at 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on July 12, 2019.



An aggregate of US$114,997,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes was deposited under the Offer. The Company has taken up and accepted for purchase and cancellation all such deposited Convertible Notes at a purchase price of US$1,075 in cash (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any) per US$1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes, plus a cash payment in respect of all accrued and unpaid interest on such Convertible Notes up to and including July 11, 2019. Payment to the depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., for such Convertible Notes taken up and cancelled by the Company under the Offer will be made promptly and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer as detailed in the formal offer to purchase, the accompanying issuer bid circular and the related letter of transmittal.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and Ecuador, leveraging its financial strength. The Company’s shares of common stock trade on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Gran Tierra’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

