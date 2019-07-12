INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies:



LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB)

The investigation concerns whether LegacyTexas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of LegacyTexas to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Pursuant to the proposed transaction, LegacyTexas shareholders will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. If you are a LegacyTexas shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-prosperity-bank-merger-stock/ .

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ)

The investigation concerns whether C&J and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with C&J’s proposed merger with Keane Group, Inc. Pursuant to the proposed transaction, C&J stockholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock. If you are a C&J shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cj-energy-services-inc-merger-stock-keane/ .

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID)

The investigation concerns whether Sotheby’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Sotheby’s to BidFair USA for $57.00 per share. If you are a Sotheby’s shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sothebys-bid-merger-stock-bidfair/ .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR)

The investigation concerns whether Caesars and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Caesars to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock. If you are a Caesars shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/caesars-entertainment-corporation-czr-merger-stock-eldorado/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

