CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, LTHM, RLGY and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Allegations: Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)

Class Period: December 20, 2016 - June 28, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or disputing contrary reports from journalists signaling regulatory turbulence in closing the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

